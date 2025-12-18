Rhode Islanders Reminded to Help Prevent the Spread of Respiratory Viruses this Holiday Season

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding anyone who plans to travel for the holidays or to attend holiday gatherings to take steps to prevent the spread of common respiratory viruses. Large gatherings, crowded travel, and more time indoors can mean more viruses spreading this time of year. Rhode Island is currently seeing increases in the percentage of outpatient healthcare professional visits caused by influenza-like illness.

Rhode Islanders should stay up to date with their vaccines. Everyone age 6 months or older should be vaccinated against the flu every year. People should also stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. Children age 6 months to 2 years and adults age 19 years and older, including pregnant women, should be vaccinated. For healthy children age 2-18 years, parents should talk to a healthcare professional about whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Getting vaccinated is one of the best things you can do to keep yourself and the people in your life safe from respiratory illnesses this holiday season," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "It's also very important to stay home if you start to feel sick, both now and on the holidays. This is especially true if you plan to visit older adults or people with underlying health issues."

If you have flu-like symptoms such as a stuffy nose, sore throat, or fever, stay home for at least 24 hours after your symptoms are getting better and 24 hours after the fever is gone. Measure your temperature without the use of fever-reducing medicines, which contain ibuprofen or acetaminophen. Avoid contact with others during that time, especially older adults and people with underlying health conditions. Then take added precautions for the next 5 days.

Additional information about preventing respiratory viruses:

-- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. If you don't have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hands. Always wash your hands as soon as you can after you cough or sneeze. -- Wash your hands regularly throughout the day using soap for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to clean your hands. -- People with respiratory viruses who have high-risk conditions or who live in households with high-risk individuals should talk to their healthcare professional about taking antiviral medications to treat the virus or prevent transmission. -- In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccines, some people can get immunized against RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. Talk to your healthcare professional about RSV immunization.