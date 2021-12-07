Louisville’s Award-Winning Ad Agency Mightily Joins Space Perspective’s Creative Team in Advance of 2024 Flight Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mightily, Louisville’s premier full-service advertising agency, announces partnership with Space Perspective, the world’s first luxury SpaceBalloon™ tourism company, providing voyages to the edge of space for all who wish to see the world from the perspective of 100,000 feet.
This partnership is fueled by Mightily’s distinguished suite of services and focuses on CRM and email communication campaigns and strategy. With the first Space Perspective flight set for 2024, Mightily will work alongside the Company’s other notable creative partners, Krafted, HappyCog, and Button Collective, as an integral piece of this long-term collaboration.
“Space Perspective represents the ideal of American ingenuity and a snapshot of what a future grounded in innovation holds. We are honored to work alongside this distinguished group of industry peers and visionaries and deliver a collaborative success for Space Perspective. Mightily has consistently demonstrated its fearless approach to look beyond today’s landscape and create bespoke strategies for tomorrow, this partnership is no exception. We are humbled at the opportunity to put our experience to work for Space Perspective and solidify our position as a cutting-edge creative leader in the industry.” - Kevin Price, Chief Experience Officer of Mightily
Recognized as the first of its kind, Space Perspective will take eight explorers and one pilot to the edge of space in a pressurized capsule propelled by a SpaceBalloon™. The twelve mile-per-hour, six-hour zero-emissions journey will depart before dawn, offering 360-degree views spanning 450 miles in every direction. This view of earth is one which astronauts credit as being instrumental in their change of perspective, one that moves them to make a deeper connection to our earth and humankind. The flight will offer travelers a unique culinary and beverage experience and will be curated according to the travelers’ unique preferences. The Company will also transport research payloads and curate special capsules for education and artistic endeavors.
“We were impressed by Mightily’s ability to envision the customer journey with us and create a strategic approach to communication before, during, and after Space Perspective Explorers take a potentially life-changing voyage.” - Sandy Heydt, Chief Marketing Officer of Space Perspective
Space Perspective’s first commercial flight will launch in late 2024. Flights in the first year sold out briskly after the global announcement of online reservations was made in June 2021. Space Perspective is reserving seats for 2025 and beyond; inclusive to all excursionists with few requirements other than a thirst for adventure and the passion to see Planet Earth from a new perspective.
About Mightily
“Anti-established since 2013,” Mightily quickly garnered attention in Louisville and the industry with its recognizable aesthetic and creative attitude, servicing clients with brand strategy and identity, creative writing, customer experiences, websites, marketing strategy and consulting, research, media buying, and social media consulting and management. Mightily’s notable accolades include a Silver National Addy Award for their poster campaign honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, commissioned by the Louisville Urban League during the height of protests for social justice across the United States in 2020.
Clients include American Printing House for the Blind, Trilogy Health Services, Old Forester, Park Community Credit Union, Hosparus Health, Pallitus Health Partners, Zappos! Unboxed, Zappos! Outlet, The Parklands of Floyds Fork, TeamSense, HR Affiliates, Greater Louisville Inc., Frost Brown Todd, MCM CPAs, Newport News / Williamsburg Airport, Kentucky League of Cities, Shepherd Therapeutics, and Eckerts.
About Space Perspective
Space Perspective is the world’s first luxury spaceflight company and developers of eco-friendly patented SpaceBalloon™ technology. It offers travelers access to exhilarating panoramas from suborbital space, 20 miles/30 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. A pressurized capsule offering 360-degree views, Spaceship Neptune is propelled to an apogee of 100,000 feet by a high-performance, recyclable SpaceBalloon™. Based at Kennedy Space Center, Space Perspective was founded by Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, and their expert crew who have been integral to all human SpaceBalloon™ flights for 50 years. MacCallum and Poynter, dubbed “Masters of the Stratosphere” by Bloomberg BusinessWeek, were on the design team and spent two years inside Biosphere 2, a closed ecological system designed to advance possibilities for maintaining human life in outer space. MacCallum is former chairman and current Board Member of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. For more information, visit SpacePerspective.com. Follow Space Perspective for updates, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Paige Leighton
This partnership is fueled by Mightily’s distinguished suite of services and focuses on CRM and email communication campaigns and strategy. With the first Space Perspective flight set for 2024, Mightily will work alongside the Company’s other notable creative partners, Krafted, HappyCog, and Button Collective, as an integral piece of this long-term collaboration.
“Space Perspective represents the ideal of American ingenuity and a snapshot of what a future grounded in innovation holds. We are honored to work alongside this distinguished group of industry peers and visionaries and deliver a collaborative success for Space Perspective. Mightily has consistently demonstrated its fearless approach to look beyond today’s landscape and create bespoke strategies for tomorrow, this partnership is no exception. We are humbled at the opportunity to put our experience to work for Space Perspective and solidify our position as a cutting-edge creative leader in the industry.” - Kevin Price, Chief Experience Officer of Mightily
Recognized as the first of its kind, Space Perspective will take eight explorers and one pilot to the edge of space in a pressurized capsule propelled by a SpaceBalloon™. The twelve mile-per-hour, six-hour zero-emissions journey will depart before dawn, offering 360-degree views spanning 450 miles in every direction. This view of earth is one which astronauts credit as being instrumental in their change of perspective, one that moves them to make a deeper connection to our earth and humankind. The flight will offer travelers a unique culinary and beverage experience and will be curated according to the travelers’ unique preferences. The Company will also transport research payloads and curate special capsules for education and artistic endeavors.
“We were impressed by Mightily’s ability to envision the customer journey with us and create a strategic approach to communication before, during, and after Space Perspective Explorers take a potentially life-changing voyage.” - Sandy Heydt, Chief Marketing Officer of Space Perspective
Space Perspective’s first commercial flight will launch in late 2024. Flights in the first year sold out briskly after the global announcement of online reservations was made in June 2021. Space Perspective is reserving seats for 2025 and beyond; inclusive to all excursionists with few requirements other than a thirst for adventure and the passion to see Planet Earth from a new perspective.
About Mightily
“Anti-established since 2013,” Mightily quickly garnered attention in Louisville and the industry with its recognizable aesthetic and creative attitude, servicing clients with brand strategy and identity, creative writing, customer experiences, websites, marketing strategy and consulting, research, media buying, and social media consulting and management. Mightily’s notable accolades include a Silver National Addy Award for their poster campaign honoring the lives of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, commissioned by the Louisville Urban League during the height of protests for social justice across the United States in 2020.
Clients include American Printing House for the Blind, Trilogy Health Services, Old Forester, Park Community Credit Union, Hosparus Health, Pallitus Health Partners, Zappos! Unboxed, Zappos! Outlet, The Parklands of Floyds Fork, TeamSense, HR Affiliates, Greater Louisville Inc., Frost Brown Todd, MCM CPAs, Newport News / Williamsburg Airport, Kentucky League of Cities, Shepherd Therapeutics, and Eckerts.
About Space Perspective
Space Perspective is the world’s first luxury spaceflight company and developers of eco-friendly patented SpaceBalloon™ technology. It offers travelers access to exhilarating panoramas from suborbital space, 20 miles/30 kilometers above the Earth’s surface. A pressurized capsule offering 360-degree views, Spaceship Neptune is propelled to an apogee of 100,000 feet by a high-performance, recyclable SpaceBalloon™. Based at Kennedy Space Center, Space Perspective was founded by Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum, and their expert crew who have been integral to all human SpaceBalloon™ flights for 50 years. MacCallum and Poynter, dubbed “Masters of the Stratosphere” by Bloomberg BusinessWeek, were on the design team and spent two years inside Biosphere 2, a closed ecological system designed to advance possibilities for maintaining human life in outer space. MacCallum is former chairman and current Board Member of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. For more information, visit SpacePerspective.com. Follow Space Perspective for updates, Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Paige Leighton
HGPR Inc.
+1 310-859-8870
Press@HGPRinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other