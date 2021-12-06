WIN TV and PUPPY LOVE "SMART TREATS" Announce launch of first retail product with Vita Canada Ticker (OTC: BGACF)
WIN TV is pleased to announce the worlds's first and only dog treat that has an FDA, Canada Health and European For Safety Authority approved ingredient.
BioNeutra Global Corp (OTCQB:BGACF)REDDICK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WIN TV and it's wholly owned AMAZING FOODS INC Brand is excited to announce that it is working with a USA publicly listed company BioNeutra Global Corporation (Toronto: TSX-V: BGA) (USA: OTCQB: BGACF) and is pleased and excited to announce that it is introducing the PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS as its first retail product. This will be done through the BioNeutra wholly owned subsidiary VitaCanada, Inc.
VitaCanada has been formed specifically to develop and market new “healthy” retail products and grow a new retail business internationally, in addition to continuing to expand and increase our commercial bulk health food ingredient business to new clients across the globe.
The retail products developed by VitaCanada Inc. will use the award winning, patented, all- natural low caloric sweetener/prebiotic/dietary fiber developed by BioNeutra Global Corporation known as VitaFiber, which has all three major health authority approvals, The FDA, Canada Health and the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
Until now the Company has primarily been selling this health ingredient in bulk to more than 200 clients across the globe who make everything from candies, energy bars, ice cream, cookies, sauces, and retail products across the entire food spectrum with the remarkable health functions, mouth feel and taste.
BioNeutra Global Corp is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary VitaCanada is now working with AMAZING FOODS INC. to launch the first products. The first product under the AMAZING brand is a dog treat called PUPPY LOVE SMART TREATS.
Please check out www.puppylove.international
This is the first dog treat anywhere in the world to include VitaFiber as an ingredient. The prebiotic function of the VitaFiber product promotes the growth of essential “healthy” bacteria in the “gut” of the animal. Just as a dog must have a healthy heart, lungs it is essential that it also has good “gut” health.
“We have spent a lot of time in developing this incredible product that every pet owner should purchase,” says Dr. Jianhua Zhu. “The pet food space is exploding, and we are the first to include this vital ingredient “he added.
BioNeutra Global Corporation and VitaCanada Inc. have recently established global distribution points in North America, Canada, Europe, Australia and elsewhere the Company is poised for a global launch of “healthy” retail products that cover the entire food spectrum from Ice Cream, Sports Drinks, Cola’s, Gummies, nutrition and energy bars, jams, pet foods, chocolate bars, candies, baked goods and much more.
VitaCanada Inc and AMAZING FOODS INC. are now actively searching for global contract manufacturers who may interested in joint ventures, licensing, partnerships, acquisitions and other business relationships with this great product.
Jianhua Zhu, Ph.D.
President/CEO: BioNeutra Global Corp / VitaCanada Inc. Tel: 1- 780-466-1481
Amazing Foods Inc. Tel: 1-352-999-4288
amazingfoodsusainc@gmail.com
Baron Storm
Win TV Network
+1 352-999-4288
