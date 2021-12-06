Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 6 include the following: 

Monday, December 6 at 12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, Anderson County Civic Center, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Monday, December 6 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will participate in the annual First Family’s Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. Note: The Governor and First Lady will be available for media questions at 5:15 PM. Members of the press wishing to participate in the media avail should arrive to the Richland Street gate by 4:45 PM with their media credentials to go through security. Anyone arriving late should contact Brandon Charochak, 803-908-3364

Tuesday, December 7 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster, First Lady Peggy McMaster and Adjutant General Van McCarty will join the South Carolina National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services for a ceremony to recognize “A Tree for the Fallen” to honor South Carolina’s fallen service members and their families, Governor’s Office hallway, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, December 8 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join Superintendent Molly Spearman and the Department of Education in recognizing Coding at the Capitol, Columbia High School, 1701 Westchester Drive, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, December 9 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in an announcement on rural broadband expansion in Cherokee County, Cherokee County Administration Building,110 Railroad Ave, Gaffney, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 29, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of November 29, 2021, included:

Monday, November 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

3:45 PM: Agency meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster participated in the 16th annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah menorah lighting, State House, north steps, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 30

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a call with agency leaders regarding COVID-19.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 241 Military Tuition Rates, Veteran’s and Military Student Success Center, Penland Building 107B, 471 University Parkway, Aiken, S.C.

Wednesday, December 1

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Policy meeting.

7:45 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the annual Sound Bites event and presented an Order of the Palmetto to Lee Brice, Lace House, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, December 2

10:30 AM: Policy meeting.

11:30 AM: Policy meeting.

12:15 PM: Constituent meeting.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a ribbon cutting and grand opening for ADMA Plasma Center Myrtle Beach, 100 Legends Drive, Unit 1, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

6:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 78th Annual Meeting of the South Carolina Farm Bureau Dinner, Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes – Atlantic Ballroom, 8400 Costa Verde Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Friday, December 3

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a COVID-19 briefing call with state officials.

