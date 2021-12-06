Belimed Life Science, Inc. establishing operations in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Belimed Life Science, Inc., a leading supplier of steam sterilizers and parts washers, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The more than $750,000 investment will create 22 new jobs.

Founded in 2019 in Switzerland, Belimed Life Science, Inc. provides Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) sterilizers and washers for the pharmaceutical and biotech markets. Specializing in machine process solutions for cleaning and sterilization, the company supplies customers on a global scale.

Located at 2154 N. Center Street in North Charleston, Belimed Life Science, Inc.’s new facility will provide product sales and support to the company’s North American customer base.

Hiring is underway, and individuals interested in joining the Belimed Life Science, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers website.

QUOTES

“As a manufacturer of products used in the manufacturing process of life-saving vaccines and drug therapies, Belimed Life Science is excited to open our first U.S. site in Charleston, South Carolina. As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to innovate for the benefit of all of us, the need for our products and services will continue to increase requiring future growth of Belimed Life Science. What better place to begin than here in Charleston.” -Belimed Life Science, Inc. President Ken Blankenship

“Today's announcement by Belimed Life Science, Inc. is another win for our state's booming life sciences industry and is further testament that South Carolina is an ideal place for life science companies to locate. We celebrate the life-saving work of Belimed Life Science, Inc., and we look forward to their success in South Carolina. -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina's growing roster of life sciences companies proves that the state has the business environment in place to meet this industry's specific needs. And, with South Carolina's commitment to supporting research, training skilled workers and advancing supplier infrastructure, we’re an ideal location for companies like Belimed Life Science, Inc. to grow and thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“When an international company like Belimed Life Science, Inc. invests in Charleston County, it is a testament to our people and community. We have the proven workforce and business-friendly climate that is attractive to life science companies.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Teddie Pryor