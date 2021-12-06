Portage Road closures this month for I-94 bridge beam setting

Contact:

Fast facts: - Portage Road will be closed between the east and west legs of Kilgore Road. - The road will be closed for two consecutive weekends to accommodate setting I-94 bridge beams. - Traffic will be detoured on Milham Avenue, Westnedge Avenue, and Kilgore Road.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. ­- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing Portage Road under I-94 in Kalamazoo for two weekends to set the eastbound I-94 bridge beams. Portage Road will be closed between the west leg of Kilgore Road and the east leg of Kilgore Road, formerly known as Kilgore Service Road.

The closures will be from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, and again from 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, through 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. This work is weather dependent.

During the closures, Portage Road will be detoured on Kilgore Road, Westnedge Avenue, and Milham Avenue.

Check Mi Drive for closure details and alternate routes.