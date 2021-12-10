Eden's Moving Services Breaks down The Best Time To Plan A Long-Distance Move
For those who are older and moving closer to retirement, families should schedule their relocation during the winter or early spring, when costs are cheaper.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, but Eden's Moving Services has compiled a list of the best times to plan a long-distance move based on the most common reasons people relocate.
Relocating for a better job proposal
Currently, the job market is on an upswing, with more positions becoming available. Companies are hiring more people than the year before, making relocation for a better salary and job position more common.
The odds of receiving a job proposal in another city or state are high. It is best to plan a long-distance move as soon as possible.
According to the USCB (United States Census Bureau), people move more in spring and summer than at any other time of year.
Relocating for family reasons
Moving closer to family members is always a great thing, the best time to schedule your move is during the summer months.
The school year has just ended, so kids don't depend on their parents' help with homework and sports practices, giving them more time to adjust to their new surroundings.
As for adults moving closer to aging, relatives should plan their moves during winter or early spring when prices are lower.
Relocating for a new school
In searching for a better school system, it is best to avoid moving during the winter months as families frequently relocate during summer break.
Moving during the summer months will provide families with more time to adjust to their new surroundings.
According to the NCES (National Center for Education Statistics), the most popular time to move is during the summer break between school years.
Moving due to high cost of living
Fleeing high living expenses is another popular reason people want to move out of state. Moving during the summer months could be problematic as prices increase due to more people moving during that time.
The best time to move instead would be in the fall or winter months when prices are lower since long-distance moving companies offer more discounts to stay busy.
Moving for a better life quality
The best time to plan a long-distance move would depend on where you are moving to. When moving to an area with the same four seasons, wintertime is typically when people move for better life quality.
However, when moving somewhere with mild weather all year round, fall or summer would be the best time to move.
It's essential to remember that the best time to move also depends on the availability of movers, budget, and the weather conditions on moving day.
Moving because 2021-2022 is a "seller's market"
The 2021-2022 housing market is expected to be a "seller's market." This means that the demand for housing will outstrip the supply, resulting in more people buying and selling homes.
It has led to increased prices, shorter selling times, and more bidding wars. In 2021 the average home sale was above the asking price, and the same is expected to follow in 2022.
Many families are cashing out and moving to cheaper areas, making more room for others to buy.
For example, A house in Denver, CO, purchased in 2013 for $497,000, is currently worth $875,000. If the remaining mortgage payment is $400,000, the homeowner could profit $475,000.
In this case, homeowners may choose to move out of state and purchase a cheaper home with half the mortgage or maybe no mortgage payments.
Things to keep in mind when moving long-distance
No matter the reason for moving, it is always best to plan your long-distance move as early as possible. Doing so will give one plenty of time to adjust to new surroundings and make a smooth move.
There are several things to note when preparing for a long-distance move. It is critical to head into it with the right mindset since the experience can be tiring if done incorrectly.
Relocating too quickly could cause people to miss important details due to being overwhelmed. It's best to start planning one step at a time instead of trying to do everything at once.
Creating a timeline and checklist of what needs to be done will help make the entire experience less daunting.
Additionally, it is essential to remember that some tasks can be done before the move, such as packing and purging unnecessary belongings.
Labeling boxes with what room they should go in will significantly help when it comes time to unpack.
Last but not least, always have a positive attitude and be patient with the process.
