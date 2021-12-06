Submit Release
Governor Lamont Raises Awareness of Connecticut's Tax Amnesty Program

Governor Ned Lamont

12/06/2021

Governor Lamont Raises Awareness of Connecticut’s Tax Amnesty Program

Tax Amnesty Program is in Effect Through January 31, 2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton today are raising awareness about the 2021 Connecticut Tax Amnesty program, which offers individuals and businesses the opportunity to pay back taxes at a reduced interest rate and no penalties.

The program launched on November 1, 2021 and will end on January 31, 2022. It provides a 75% reduction in interest and waives penalties and the possibility of criminal prosecution to those who haven’t filed, have under reported, or have existing liabilities related to taxes owed to the state for any tax period ending on or before December 30, 2020. It is available to individual and business taxpayers. So far in its first several weeks, it has generated $12 million and more than 3,600 applications.

Taxpayers seeking to participate should visit GetRightCT.com.

“This program is providing individuals and businesses an opportunity to get back on track with their tax payments, while also bringing a significant amount of revenue to the state without raising taxes,” Governor Lamont said. “I strongly encourage anyone who falls into this category to take advantage of this one-time opportunity while it is available.”

“We know the pandemic has been difficult, but paying taxes is the responsibility of every individual and business and all of us must do our part,” Commissioner Boughton said. “Taxes allow the state to make transformational investments in areas like infrastructure, green spaces, education, and affordable childcare and healthcare programs – all of which enhance and make our communities better. We are offering a limited time period for those who owe taxes to get right. Those who don’t resolve their tax obligations by January 31 will be subject to penalties, full interest, and could also face criminal prosecution.”

Connecticut state taxes fund essential services for all residents and communities, including education, parks, workforce development, roads, healthcare, beaches, childcare, and vital programs in the fight against COVID-19.

All taxes administered by the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, except for the motor carrier road tax (IFTA), are eligible for the program.

