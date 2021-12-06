Press Releases

12/06/2021

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Remain at Half-Staff Tuesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven Will Be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue on the Nights of December 6 and 7

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to remain at half-staff on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Flags are also currently at half-staff in remembrance of Bob Dole, who died on Sunday. They should continue flying at half-staff through sunset on Thursday, December 9, for this purpose.

In addition, Governor Lamont announced that the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by many residents as the Q Bridge – will be illuminated in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Monday, December 6, and Tuesday, December 7. Beacons will project light upward from the bridge towers from sunset through the early morning hours. The bridge is named in honor of those who served during the attack.

Governor Lamont said, “Those who served in the military during the battle at Pearl Harbor and throughout World War II represent some of the very best of our nation, and we honor all of those we lost on this horrific day 80 years ago. I am asking all Connecticut residents to reflect on the sacrifices made by the Greatest Generation during World War II. While this battle represented a terrible time in our nation’s history, our country became even stronger because of the service of these brave men and women, and to this day each of us continues to benefit from their sacrifices. We will always be grateful for everything they have provided to the United States.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “On this 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we honor the more than 2,400 who lost their lives, including those from Connecticut. We salute the military heroes of World War II whose unwavering service and bravery on that infamous day continues to inspire generations. We will always be indebted to the men and women who valiantly fought in this battle, and in the war that changed the course of American history.”