Limo Rental in Austin Texas Just Got Affordable
Top Austin Limo Company provides new software that will change the way clients book transportation.
Limo service evolved”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Austin Texas Limo Company provides limo booking software that will change the way clients book transportation. LimoHive.com has created a new limo app that allows potential customers to inquire about the best limo rates in and around Austin Texas with the click of a button. The way these new software works is by taking the itinerary quote request and filtering it by Austin Texas bus companies, limo companies, and transportation companies to determine what vehicles are available, what are the best pricing option based on the client's criteria, and then providing relevant information about review ratings, vehicle specifications and video/photos of the prospective transportation options.
The LimoHive mobile app will be ready in 2022 and should bring a major boost to limousine and bus companies in Austin Texas suffering post covid pandemic reduction in demand for limousines, party buses, sprinter vans, SUVs, cars, and antique vehicle rental in the Austin Texas Market. In order to remain competitive, limo and bus companies must provide the best in luxury, convenience, technology, and customer service. Automation is one of the key ways that luxury limo service providers keep up with the competition and stay ahead. Luxury limo service automation can take on a variety of forms. There is a multitude of things that may be automated in a limo service. Other features can be automated to save time for the client, booking agent, drivers, and marketing departments and this app intends to optimize all of the variables in the booking process.
Limohive.com will provide lead generation and seamless sales for processes for existing transportation companies. This LimoHive App will also assist the customers in aggregating all of their transportation options in seconds rather than lengthy discovery processes requiring a multitude of calling, emailing, and negotiating limo, bus, and vehicle rental rates. In addition to customer and vendor-facing use cases, this LimoHive App will also assist booking agents with transportation logistics by organizing and automating the booking and payment process.
The LimoHive App will feature many services such as brewery tours, wine tours, wedding transportation, lake Travis marina transportation, airport shuttles, birthday party buses, concert shuttles, prom limos, homecoming buses, bachelor party buses, bachelorette party buses, and even black car funeral limousines. This will also bring better transportation to a city plagued by traffic problems.
