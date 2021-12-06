Flag Alert: Lowering of US and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former US Senator Bob Dole

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half staff immediately until sunset, December 9, 2021 in honor of former US Senator Bob Dole, who passed away on Sunday. A member of the Republican Party, Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1996. During his 27 years as senator, Dole served two stints as the senate majority leader.

Prior to his tenure as senator, Dole served in the Army where he enlisted in 1942. He received the Purple Heart twice as well as two Bronze Stars with an oak leaf cluster for his service in World War II. An advocate for our nation's veterans, Dole served as national chairman of the World War II Memorial Campaign, helping to raise millions to construct the first memorial dedicated to all World War II veterans. Dole is the husband of former North Carolina Senator Elizabeth Dole.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper: "Bob Dole was a true public servant who with humor, grace and dignity worked to make the United States stronger and safer. Our prayers go to Senator Dole's family, particularly his wife, Senator Elizabeth Dole."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.