C&A Seneca Construction Founded in 1926 Celebrates 95 Years of Building Excellence “Today’s work is tomorrow’s legacy."
C&A Seneca
C&A Seneca Construction NYC's Premier Hospitality builderNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tactical PR: — C & A Seneca Construction, New York City’s premier hospitality construction company, this month celebrates the 95th anniversary of its founding. Still owned and controlled by direct descendants of the original founders, C & A Seneca Construction’s long record of success is a true reflection of the possibilities of the American Dream.
The anniversary celebration coincides with what would have been the 100th birthday of Carlo Seneca, the second-generation owner and “C” in C & A Seneca. Carlo built on the success of his father Anthony’s business of custom carpentry and General Construction and turned the Seneca name into one of the most sought-after custom home builders in Staten Island. The clients would wait over 2 years to have their house built by Carlo Seneca who gave clients a huge upside on re-sale value if home was built by Carlo Seneca.
The third generation and owner and the A “in C & A” Mr. Anthony Seneca brought the company to the commercial side of building Day Care Centers, shopping malls, Medical Centers, Churches, and retail throughout the Five Boroughs of New York.
Under the direction of Carlo Seneca, representing a 4th generation of excellence, C&A Seneca Construction is now one of NYC’s hospitality industries most sought-after builders. C&A boasts 20 years of specializing in hospitality and their client list grows ever more impressive. Below are some of the most prominent projects completed to date:
• The Gansevoort Hotel
• The Moxy Hotels (Moxy Times Square, Moxy Chelsea, Moxy East Village)
• Dream Downtown Hotel
• The Chatwal Hotel
• Jibs at Hudson Yards
• Tryp Hotel Times Square
• Buddha Bar NYC
• Marquee Nightclub
C & A Seneca Construction continues to be a driving force behind numerous restaurants and rooftop venues across the Big Apple, including: Cathédrale, Coffee and Cocktails, Gansevoort Rooftop, Tocqueville, La Grande Boucherie, Ready Rooftop, Little Sister Lounge, Feroce Chelsea, The Lambs Club, Legasea Times Square, Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge, PHD Rooftop Lounge, Elsie Rooftop Times Square, The Fleur Room Rooftop, Glass Ceiling Rooftop, 74 Wythe Rooftop and event space to name a few.
In its fifth generation, C & A Seneca Construction will for the first time enjoy the leadership of both Carlo and Anthony in the same generation. Seneca Construction’s reputation for excellence in hospitality continues to grow, with many exciting projects in the pipeline for the near future. Befitting its illustrious history, C & A Seneca Construction’s New York office is located right in the heart of Times Square on Broadway.
Ara Chekmayan
Tactical Public Relations Inc
+1 212-794-0004
Ara@Tacticalpr.com