Recognition Professionals International Honors Jeanette Stalboerger with Pamela Sabin Recognition Champion Award

Pictured from left to right: Jeff Ross, Jeannette Stalboerger, and Jimmy Spencer

SHELBY, NC, U.S., December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognition Professionals International (RPI) honored Jeanette Stalboerger, CRP, manager, employee experience & culture, Holland America Group, with the Pamela Sabin Recognition Champion Award.

It is no secret the cruise industry has faced extraordinary challenges over the past year and half. At the start of the pandemic, Holland America’s Diamond Princess cruise ship made international news as it was not allowed to disembark in the U.S. Over 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members were struck with the first major outbreak of COVID-19 outside of China.

“We fought our way through the difficult days with grit and grace – motivated in no small part by our leadership’s unwavering commitment to our people. Believing we are always stronger together, they continued to engage, motivate, and appreciate our team members throughout our many trials,” Stalboerger said.

Stalboerger made the decision to fly to Japan to support employees and offer words of encouragement and recognition firsthand. Her dedication earned praise from everyone at Holland America Group.

C.A. Short Company’s VP of Engagement Strategies R. Scott Russell and Sales Consulting Manager Jimmy Spencer nominated Stalboerger.

During Stalboerger’s acceptance speech, she noted “I am humbled and grateful to receive the Pamela Sabin award and would like to thank Recognition Professionals International and the C.A. Short team for this wonderful acknowledgment. I value your trust and partnership. I commit to uphold Pamela Sabin’s vision by continuing to share ideas, programs, and initiatives to ensure that our team members – whose hard work and dedication set them apart – receive the recognition they deserve. Thank you very much for this honor.”

The Recognition Champion Award was named in honor of Pamela Sabin, a founding member of RPI, a charter member of the Board of Directors, and a true champion of employee recognition. The Recognition Champion Award honors people who exemplify the qualities of a recognition champion by:

-Displaying leadership in taking the initiative to spread the message throughout their organization.

-Exhibiting passion in promoting the principles of recognition by addressing and/or overcoming obstacles.

-Creating programs and initiatives that demonstrate an ongoing commitment to recognition practices including measurement.

-Demonstrating a commitment and serving as a role model for recognition practices in word and delivery.

About C.A. Short Company

C.A. Short Company is a recognized industry leader in recognition, engagement, and incentives. For more than 80 years, C.A. Short Company has developed and managed traditional Years of Service, Total Recognition, Safety Incentives, Sales & Channel Incentives and more. Learn more about C.A. Short Company and their vision to help companies create the all-in employee and increase performance at https://www.cashort.com.