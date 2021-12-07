Circular Systems and Nishat Mills Announce Global Licensing Agreement
Partnership Increases Production Capacity of Texloop RCOT Primo Recycled Cotton and Agraloop BioFibre Yarns in South Asia
We’re excited to introduce our brands to a new market and work with Nishat Mills to expand access to low-impact yarns and materials in the South Asia region”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Circular Systems, a material science company that supplies the fashion industry, signed a global licensing agreement with Nishat Mills, Flagship Company of Nishat Group. The new agreement will increase production capacity of Texloop™ RCOT™ Primo recycled cotton and Agraloop BioFibre™ yarns and will enable the company to better fulfill mass orders for customers across the globe to scale its positive impact. This marks the first time Circular Systems has formally collaborated with a company in Southeast Asia in a licensing capacity.
— Isaac Nichelson, CEO and co-founder of Circular Systems.
Nishat Mills is one of the largest vertically integrated textile companies in Pakistan, with 70 years of experience in yarn, fabric, home furnishing, towels and garments. Nishat Mills Ltd is an approved supplier of major international brands. Building on Nishat Mills’ robust network of relationships, Circular Systems will unlock access to the mass scale textile market with sustainable materials in the region and expand its customer base significantly. The partnership will also allow Circular Systems to expand its sustainability reach in the region, while streamlining its ability to satisfy repeat orders and delivering more competitive pricing.
“Circular Systems’ partnership with Nishat Mills presents a significant opportunity to provide Texloop RCOT Primo and Agraloop BioFibre to major retailers that previously had limited access to the materials required to create truly sustainable collections.” said Isaac Nichelson, CEO and co-founder of Circular Systems. “We’re excited to introduce our brands to a new market and work with Nishat Mills to expand access to low-impact yarns and materials in the South Asia region. Together, we’ll advance the circular economy and continue our work to reduce environmental harms in the textile industry.”
Circular Systems’ largest customers including H&M are already working with Nishat Mills. These companies, along with other large clothing retailers, are looking to adopt low impact solutions at mass scale to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals. In collaboration, Circular Systems and Nishat Mills will address this unmet need and join forces to deliver innovative sustainable solutions at the beginning of the textile-making process. With the scale of Nishat’s production and reach into the global textile market, the alliance will enable significant reduction in water, chemical and energy usage and greenhouse gas production (GHG) throughout the textile-making process.
“Nishat Mills has a legacy of providing top-quality textiles and garments to our customers across the world. In this new chapter, we’re thrilled to partner with Circular Systems to introduce circularity to our processes and welcome this partnership as we embrace a more sustainable approach to our production,” said Maqsood Ahmad, Executive Director of Nishat Mills Ltd.
About Circular Systems
Circular Systems™ is a materials science company focused on creating a net positive impact on our environment, society, and economy through innovation. Our circular plus regenerative technologies provide systemic solutions for transforming waste into valuable fiber, yarn, and fabrics for the fashion industry.
For more information visit: https://circularsystems.com/
About Nishat Group
“Nishat Group” is financially strongest, diversified and leading business house in Pakistan. It consists of Nishat Mills, MCB Bank, Adamjee Insurance, DG Cement, Nishat Hotels, Emporium Mall, Hyundai Automotive Production Plant, Nishat Power Generation Plants, Nishat Dairy and Pakistan Aviators & Aviation. This group provides direct employment to more than 46000 people and has more than 14 Billion US Dollars’ worth of assets.
For more information visit: https://nishatmillsltd.com/
