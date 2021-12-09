WEW CREW member Dr. Adrienne Starks Serves As A Role Model for Girls in STEM
A scientist, entrepreneur, and educator, Dr. Starks was named to the cohort of women innovators now serving as national IF/THEN Ambassadors.
I truly believe that my role is to inspire our next generation of innovators to make our world a better place through Science, Tech, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math (STREAM).”FAIRFIELD, ALABAMA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AAAS IF/THEN® Ambassadors program brings together 125 women from a variety of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers to serve as high-profile role models for middle school girls. IF/THEN refers to this statement: IF we a support woman in STEM, THEN she can change the world.
— Adrienne Starks, Ph.D.
Being an IF/THEN Ambassador is a natural fit for Dr. Adrienne Starks, who left a high-profile position as a cancer researcher at the National Cancer Institute to return to her hometown of Fairfield, Alabama, and launch a nonprofit committed to helping students develop and explore their passion for STEM. But not just STEM! Dr. Starks named her organization STREAM Innovations. STREAM expands the acronym to include Reading and Art along with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. And just as she has expanded the acronym, she is also driven to expand the possibilities that kids growing up in Alabama can see for their futures.
At NCI, Dr. Starks was the only African-American scientist working in her lab. She knew that other young people from Alabama could, and should, be walking those halls along with her. They just needed to see that it was possible. So she set out to show them. “I am inspired to lead STREAM Innovations every morning because our world needs innovation to solve complex problems within our communities,” she says. “I truly believe that my role is to inspire our next generation of innovators to make our world a better place through Science, Tech, Reading, Engineering, Art, and Math (STREAM). ”
She’s also a model for taking on new challenges, having shifted careers from successful research scientist to CEO. “It has been a fast-paced journey that has taught me how to become a responsible leader in my field and for my team,” she says. “I’ve learned skills as a nonprofit CEO that most scientists are not taught, such as fundraising within the public sector and developing a company brand that people can trust. I’ve also used my skills as a scientist to develop strategies that help our team keep our customer—young Innovators—top of mind with everything we do.”
She may share these lessons, and others, with members of Women Elevating Women (WEW), a global community of diverse, C-level executives that Dr. Starks recently joined. As part of the WEW CREW, she will participate in a virtual private peer advisory group that meets every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams.
About STREAM Innovations
STREAM Innovations, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Birmingham, Alabama, committed to helping students explore their passion for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM) by providing exposure, experiences, and engagement with high expectations for their success. The organization’s vision is to develop the next generation of STREAM professionals through innovative educational opportunities. STREAM Innovations was founded by Dr. Adrienne Starks, who earned a B.S. in Biology from Alabama A&M University and a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences from the University of Maryland Baltimore County. Learn more at streaminnovations.org
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women (WEW), founded by Strategic Business Consultant Betty Hines, brings together a global community of diverse, C-level executive women. These women, rising in their fields, elevate each other by sharing their expert knowledge and social capital values, given their common culture. Together they collaborate, connect, and communicate as a united force to address the barriers they have personally experienced. They realize the economic potential of working together, gaining more access to capital and other opportunities in the different global markets. They are taught how to navigate today’s complexities by participating in a peer advisory group and being assigned accountability partners. Learn more and apply for membership at https://bettyhines.com
STREAM Innovations with Dr. Adrienne Starks