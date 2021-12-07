Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation Selma Completes Dallas County Area Study
BBCF & SCNTR partnership commissioned, completed after a year and a half of research.
”We are proud to join forces in this research shining light on our four and a half years of TRHT work and providing clear, data-based direction towards building a healthier future for our community.”SELMA, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Belt Community Foundation (BBCF) in partnership with the Selma Center for Nonviolence, Truth and Reconciliation (SCNTR) has sponsored and completed a year and half long research study involving 500 respondents from Dallas County and the surrounding Black Belt counties as part of its Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation initiative (TRHT Selma) begun in 2017 through grant support from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The report engaged expert researchers from Black Rural Project at the National Conference of Black Political Scientists -Sekou Franklin (Middle Tennessee State University), Camille Burge (Villanova University), and Princess Williams (formerly at the University of Michigan and currently at Amherst College) -- and provides an exhaustive review of issues that are critical to ‘racial healing’ and the ‘transformation’ of economically distressed communities." The report includes a set of recommendations that may bridge racial divisions and help ameliorate chronic distresses in Selma-Dallas County and the surrounding counties. The recommendations highlight multiracial/cross-racial alliances in support of good government policies, participatory government, crime prevention, restorative justice practices, and city/county-backed wage increases.
— Felecia Lucky and Ainka Jackson
In order to put the findings to the best use for the community, TRHT Selma will plan public sharing events (online and in-person) and a robust publishing of the full report. The report is initially available for public consumption (DOWNLOAD) at http://www.trhtselma.org. The public sharing events will feature lead researcher and report author, Dr. Sekou Franklin of MTSU.
BBCF President Felecia Lucky and Selma Center Executive Director Ainka Jackson issued a joint statement regarding report completion,”We are proud that our two organizations were able to join forces to spearhead this research that shines light not only on our TRHT work here over the past four and a half years but also provides clear, data-based direction on the work ahead in building a healthier future for our community. We are really looking forward to the public events where we can illustrate and share the knowledge gained with community members. Stay tuned!”
TRHT Selma is one of fourteen national “TRHT Places” established by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation process.
