DHEC and SEAARST Announces Winners of 2021-2022 Radon Poster Contest to Help Spread Radon Awareness

December 6, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― As part of National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Southeast Chapter of the American Association of Radon Scientists and Technologists (SEAARST) have announced the winners of the 2021-2022 South Carolina Radon Poster Contest for school students. The poster contest aims to raise awareness about the dangers of radon.

Radon is a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil, and it is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Radon is found in all 50 states and can easily enter homes and buildings through openings in the foundation. Radon can only be detected by performing a home test and, once found, radon problems can be fixed.

“Radon causes 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year, but the public is generally unaware of the increased risk of lung cancer related to radon exposure,” said Rhonda Thompson, DHEC’s Bureau of Air Quality Chief. “We’re proud of efforts that help increase understanding of the simple steps that can be taken to reduce radon exposure.”

The first-place poster by Dalton Sherman of Timmonsville, who attends Olanta Creative Arts and Sciences Magnet School in Florence County, will represent South Carolina in the National Radon Poster Contest.

The South Carolina Radon Poster Contest is held each year for students ages 9-14. The winning posters included strong graphics and storytelling skills that convey the importance of radon awareness and testing. The first-place poster will represent South Carolina in the National Radon Poster Contest, which is sponsored by the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency. This year’s winners and their prizes, donated by SEAARST, are:

• First place: Dalton Sherman, Timmonsville - $125 • Second place: Semaj Singletary, Olanta - $100 • Third place: Clifton Graham, Lake City - $75 • Honorable Mention: Ashtin Lanier, Turbeville - $50

Learn more about radon at scdhec.gov/radon, epa.gov/radon or cdc.gov/radon.

