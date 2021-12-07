Bisk and Florida A&M University to Deliver Online Learning for STEM-Focused Master’s Programs
Partnership with HBCU provides courses in desired, growing fieldTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a global leader in online education, announced its partnership with Florida A&M University (FAMU) to deliver online master’s programs.
STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics — careers are in high demand with steady growth over the last 10 years, faster than any other occupation. With STEM jobs expected to top non-STEM jobs in the coming years, Bisk and FAMU will offer flexible online learning options for broader accessibility to FAMU’s STEM Degree Program.
“STEM skills are vital for individuals to have success at all levels of employment,” said Dr. Jennifer King, executive director of academic success for Bisk. “With minorities being underrepresented within the STEM fields, this is a terrific opportunity to support a premier HBCU’s STEM programs. Providing upgraded flexibility and mobility for students will allow them to complete the programs online, get matriculated and move into the workforce.”
Bisk’s Learning Design Team will convert FAMU’s Master of Science degree programs in biology, chemistry, and physics to fully online learning from the College of Science and Technology. The Bachelor of Architecture 5th Year Commuter Program and Master of Science in Facilities Management, both from the School of Architecture and Engineering Technology, will also be converted to fully online.
“We are excited about this partnership and the opportunity it provides to expand the University's digital footprint,” said Genyne Boston, Ph.D., FAMU associate provost for Faculty and Academic Affairs. “Our collaborative efforts with Bisk will expand online course offerings and enrich the student learning experience.”
FAMU offers high-quality, affordable education and was ranked No. 104 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges Rankings. This retains FAMU as the highest-ranking public historically black college and university (HBCU) for the third consecutive year. The university also received funding from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) this past spring, designating $36 million in grants to students for financial aid relief.
For more information about enrolling in these programs, visit graduateschool.famu.edu.
Sources: 1. “The Case for STEM Education as a National Priority: Good Jobs and American Competitiveness,” http://www.stemedcoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/Sept-2019-Fact-Sheet-PDF-STEM-Education-Good-Jobs-and-American-Competitiveness.pdf.
About FAMU
Founded in 1887 and located in Tallahassee, Florida, FAMU is the third largest historically black university in the United States by enrollment and the only public historically black university in Florida. It was ranked in the top ten in the 2021 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Historically Black College and Universities. To learn more, visit famu.edu.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Emory University and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
