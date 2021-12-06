Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole

MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: December 6, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole

On December 5, 2021, Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole passed away at the age of 98. Today, we honor his life and legacy as a war hero and statesman. He served the United States for almost 80 years, as a soldier, public prosecutor, state legislator, and U.S. Senator. Though Dole was severely injured in the last days of World War II, it did not stunt his resolve. Dole went on to have an inspiring career in public service. He was elected to the Senate in 1968 where he remained until 1996 when he ran for President. As a statesman, he was amongst the Greatest Generation who notably fought for American values. Senator Dole will be remembered as a true patriot and an American hero.

Pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until Thursday, December 9, 2021.

To view the President’s proclamation, click here.

