Submit Release
News Search

There were 762 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,946 in the last 365 days.

Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole

MEMORANDUM

 

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:             December 6, 2021

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole

 

On December 5, 2021, Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole passed away at the age of 98. Today, we honor his life and legacy as a war hero and statesman. He served the United States for almost 80 years, as a soldier, public prosecutor, state legislator, and U.S. Senator. Though Dole was severely injured in the last days of World War II, it did not stunt his resolve. Dole went on to have an inspiring career in public service. He was elected to the Senate in 1968 where he remained until 1996 when he ran for President. As a statesman, he was amongst the Greatest Generation who notably fought for American values. Senator Dole will be remembered as a true patriot and an American hero.

 

Pursuant to the President’s orders and as a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until Thursday, December 9, 2021.

 

To view the President’s proclamation, click here.

 

###

You just read:

Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Robert Joseph “Bob” Dole

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.