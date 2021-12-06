NYC ARTIST-FORWARD BRAND LAUNCHES WINTER COLLECTION

Aeltr NYC’s unique collection of unisex apparel focuses on upcycled denim and partnerships with storytelling illustrators

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following two consecutive successful seasonal collections, New York City lifestyle brand Aeltr, recently debuted its winter 2021 collection.

Aeltr NYC first debuted in July 2021, founded by Allan Escoto, who has a unique eye for aesthetics, coming from a long career in the interior design world. The unisex apparel brand regularly partners with storytelling illustrators from the online community, to create highly detailed and aesthetically pleasing designs which are printed on heavyweight, high-quality garments.

The creative brand recently debuted a range of upcycled denim garments, in collaboration with NYC denim specialists, AYPE Works in the fall. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, around 85% of our clothing is either thrown into landfills or burned. Aeltr NYC in partnership with AYPE Works seeks to mitigate waste caused by fast fashion by providing sustainable, quality pieces for the contemporary shopper.

“Our mission is to create harmony between streetwear, preppy and casual wear and make the products accessible to all communities and people of all kinds who simply want to look good and stand out,” said Escoto.

The recently launched winter collection includes the brand’s new joggers, sweatshirts and hoodies collection. Furthermore, the brand continues to carry some of the most popular pieces from its fall collection including their upcycled denim jacket and basketball-themed illustrations, among other illustrations and surprises.

Aeltr NYC, which remains largely underground, has recently caught the attention of America’s Next Top Model winner, Naima Mora, who has been one of Aeltr’s campaign models and will be part of the brand’s upcoming release.

