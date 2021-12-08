PCH Technologies Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Certification, Confirming Its Commitment to Security
PCH Technologies' information security practices and procedures officially meet the SOC 2 Type 1 trust principles criteria for security and availability.
I am proud of the entire team putting in the work and steps required to achieve this certification.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PCH Technologies, an international IT Managed Service Provider (MSP), is elated to announce its successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit. This audit was conducted by a third-party accounting firm within the standards of the AICPA (American Institute of Certified Public Accountants). The purpose of this audit is to confirm that PCH Technologies upholds the standards of the SOC 2 Type 1 policies regarding security and availability.
— Timothy Guim, President & CEO of PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies operations were analyzed on a company-wide scale, and the findings verified their dedication to security and availability while providing accurate and acute security measures during their daily operations. This report allows interested parties to assess PCH Technologies’ security level and visualize how they operate on a day-to-day basis while keeping in mind the core standards of the SOC 2 certification. This validation is highly sought after, especially in the industries of information technology and cybersecurity where security and availability are paramount to providing top-tier service.
“I am proud of the entire team putting in the work and steps required to achieve this certification,” said Timothy Guim, CEO and President of PCH Technologies. “This SOC 2 certification validates the strong commitment to the security and availability of our systems which most importantly provides transparency to our clients when it comes third party cyber risk, a big differentiator from other MSPs that are not certified.” A copy of the SOC 2 audit certification will be available to clients, business partners, and prospective clients of PCH Technologies as requested.
About PCH Technologies
PCH Technologies is a top-tier IT managed service provider (MSP) with a strong focus on cybersecurity based in the Philadelphia market serving clients locally, nationally, and internationally. Since being founded in 1997 by Timothy Guim, its current CEO and President, PCH Technologies has been partnering with its clients to build the understanding that technology drives and creates a strategic advantage to businesses. With a team of highly experienced personnel, they pride themselves on keeping their clients’ systems safe and secure while demonstrating consistent professionalism by being on time and on budget. Some of the services PCH Technologies specializes in are full IT managed services, co-managed IT services, managed security, 24x7x365 support, Microsoft Azure and Office 365, and Artificial Intelligence Based (AI) based email and endpoint protection monitored by a 24x7x365 Security Operations Center. In addition, they are equipped to spearhead high-profile projects including IT and cyber risk assessments, cloud migrations, as well as compliance and remediation services. PCH Technologies is also a well-recognized MSP nationally and internationally and was most recently ranked number 43 on Channel Futures 2021 MSP 501 Global List.
For any other information or inquiries please contact:
Hannah Dumas
PCH Technologies
+1 856-754-7500
hdumas@pchtechnologies.com