MAC Group and Saramonic Introduce the SoundBird V6

All the vital accessories a professional shotgun microphone needs are included

Designed to deliver superb, mix-ready audio recordings of the highest caliber for a variety of professional indoor, outdoor and in-studio shooting scenarios.

The SoundBird V6 is an incredibly versatile microphone that delivers top-notch sound with ease. We are so proud of this microphone, and we cannot wait for pro users to hear it for themselves.”
— Joe Nassar, Saramonic USA Brand Manager
WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SoundBird V6 is perfect for feature and indie film productions, TV broadcast, news gathering, documentaries, weddings, foley, voice over recording and anywhere one needs a professional high-level sound recording. It features ultra-low noise circuitry, high sensitivity, and excellent off-axis rejection. It also features all-brass construction, gold-plated XLR output and includes an unrivaled accessory suite, with everything one needs and more in the box.

Features:
- Truly professional short 9.9" phantom-powered shotgun microphone that delivers superb, mix-ready recordings of the highest caliber
- Ideal for feature or indie film productions, TV broadcast, news gathering, documentaries, weddings, foley, voice over recording and much more
- Ultra-low noise circuitry, high sensitivity and low-frequencies naturally attenuated below 65Hz with tight directionality and excellent off-axis rejection
- All-brass construction is durable, provides immunity to radio interference and minimizes handling noise, gold-plated XLR connector resists corrosion and provides the best possible signal transfer
- Includes premium shock mount, a stand mount, foam windscreen, furry windshield, 2-foot (61cm) XLR output cable, and custom impact-proof watertight hardcase

What's in the Box:
- SoundBird V6 Shotgun Microphone
- SR-SMC3 Shock Mount with 5/8" Thread and 3/8" Adapter
- Microphone Clip and Stand Mount with 5/8" Thread and 3/8" Adapter
- 3/8" Cold Shoe Mount with Female 1/4"-20 Thread
- Foam Windscreen
- Furry Windshield
- 23.6" (60cm) Female to Male XLR Cable
- SR-C8 Impact-Proof and Watertight Hard Case
- Printed Manual
- Warranty Card

