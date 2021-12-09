WEW Crew Member Nicole Odom-Hardnett is Destigmatizing Addiction, Anxiety, & Depression For All Populations
Nicole's primary business, Focus Point Behavioral Health, was able to pivot to success during COVID to provide the full spectrum of behavioral health services.
I have never been afraid of a challenge or of failure.”MONTGOMERY, TEXAS, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “I have never been afraid of a challenge or of failure,” says Nicole Odom-Hardnett, CEO of Focus Point Solutions, which operates four Focus Point Behavioral Health clinics in Baltimore and surrounding towns. In fact, she always had big dreams, always knew she would be a leader, and always intended to be a business owner. But it was after attaining her master’s degree and directing the operations of similar health organizations that she began to see how she might better her community and live the goal of being a “change agent.” She works with a clientele that is struggling with substance-use disorders or mental health issues and the abusive relationships and other situations that often go hand-in-hand with them, while at the same time raising her voice to destigmatize addiction, anxiety, depression, and other diagnoses that are too often ignored or denied.
— Nicole Odom-Hardnett
“I am inspired by knowing that I am making a difference in the communities I serve,” Nicole says. “The Focus Point team strives for positive outcomes at the end of every encounter.” Each Focus Point Behavioral Health clinic offers intensive outpatient substance-use treatment; therapy for adults, children, adolescents, and families; supportive employment services; and other programs.
She’s also done her own work and reflection. After a deep dive into therapy and personal development, she combined that knowledge and experience with her entrepreneurial energy and launched Talk to Nicole, a coaching consultancy dedicated to healthy relationships, particularly in blended families. She’s part of one, a family that includes seven children and one grandson, and it wasn’t smooth sailing at first, so she is quickly able to relate to clients who are also struggling to build connections.
Nicole will be doing a lot of new connecting as part of the networking organization Women Elevating Women (WEW). With the WEW CREW, she will participate in a virtual private peer advisory group that meets every month to network and learn about issues like access to capital for women of color, health and wellness, financial education, and collaborating with partners and teams. “I decided to join the WEW CREW to be in the company of positive, mature businesswomen that I could learn from,” she says, “with hopes of being motivated throughout my business journey.”
Connect with Nicole at https://TalktoNicole.com or find a Focus Point location at https://FocusPointBH.com.
About Women Elevating Women
Women Elevating Women (WEW), founded by Strategic Business Consultant Betty Hines, brings together a global community of diverse, C-level executive women. These women, rising in their fields, elevate each other by sharing their expert knowledge and social capital values, given their common culture. Together they collaborate, connect, and communicate as a united force to address the barriers they have personally experienced. They realize the economic potential of working together, gaining more access to capital and other opportunities in the different global markets. They are taught how to navigate today’s complexities by participating in a peer advisory group and being assigned accountability partners. Learn more and apply for membership at https://bettyhines.com
