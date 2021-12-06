Labor Shortage Sparks High Interest in Specific Exams
We believe the labor shortage has contributed to these tests being the most popular tests on our site because all of these tests can be used in some sort of interview process ”DUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New findings from Test-Guide, the market leader for test preparation resources, show a combination of 15,897,847 year-to-date views from these top five practice assessments: IQ, Wonderlic, ServSafe, Real Estate and GED.
Test-Guide has proven to be a highly coveted resource for millions of people who may be looking for a career change due to widespread labor shortages across the United States. The site provides free study materials for more than 100 standardized exams.
Ranking the highest, the IQ test had 9,828,172 views, and Wonderlic, a pre-hire aptitude test, came in second with over 4,793,341 views. Both tests are intelligence-based assessments that are similar to other personality tests given in a typical interview process.
“We believe the labor shortage has contributed to these tests being the most popular tests on our site because all of these tests can be used in some sort of interview process,” said Test-Guide Founder and CEO, Dave Evangelisti.
ServSafe Certification practice tests can be taken via Test-Guide and are the third highest in demand at 561,056 views. Ranking fourth, Real Estate practice exams (389,053) and GED practice exams (325,225) also entered the top five.
“ServSafe is for individuals who are pursuing jobs in the food service industry. This industry has been hit hard with the labor shortage. Employers are doing anything they can to find workers. This could cause ServSafe to become more popular than it already is,” said Evangelisti.
About Test-Guide
Test-Guide.com was founded in 2009 by a group of educators with a passion for preparing students to succeed on their exams by offering essential resources for test preparation online. Test-Guide covers all facets of test prep and prep course reviews, allowing students to take practice tests for college admissions, graduate school admissions, career, intelligence and personality, finance, drivers education and more.
