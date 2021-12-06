Request for Proposals, Rothrock State Forest Trail Construction

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announced a request for proposals for a trail construction project in Rothrock State Forest, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

This invitation for proposal is for a contractor to provide all labor, equipment, supplies and materials necessary for the completion of the Rothrock State Forest Trail Construction Phase 1: Musser Gap Trails project of approximately 7.3 miles of natural surface trail.

Developed through recommendations made in a forest-wide trail assessment, the purpose of the Musser Gap Trails construction project is to decrease trail density and visitor crowding in order to create a more manageable, sustainable trail system.

Qualified candidates will include reference information for a minimum of three similar trail constructions projects as well as a proposed construction schedule and approach. The expected project completion date is December 15, 2022.

The deadline for proposal submission is 4pm EST Friday, December 17, 2021. For the full RFP, design details and trail specifications, visit: https://paparksandforests.org/friends-groups/friends-of-rothrock-musser-trail-development/.