Request for Proposals, Rothrock State Forest Trail Construction

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announced a request for proposals for a trail construction project in Rothrock State Forest, Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

This invitation for proposal is for a contractor to provide all labor, equipment, supplies and materials necessary for the completion of the Rothrock State Forest Trail Construction Phase 1: Musser Gap Trails project of approximately 7.3 miles of natural surface trail.

Developed through recommendations made in a forest-wide trail assessment, the purpose of the Musser Gap Trails construction project is to decrease trail density and visitor crowding in order to create a more manageable, sustainable trail system.

Qualified candidates will include reference information for a minimum of three similar trail constructions projects as well as a proposed construction schedule and approach. The expected project completion date is December 15, 2022.

The deadline for proposal submission is 4pm EST Friday, December 17, 2021. For the full RFP, design details and trail specifications, visit: https://paparksandforests.org/friends-groups/friends-of-rothrock-musser-trail-development/.

Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Request for Proposals, Rothrock State Forest Trail Construction

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Marci J. Mowery
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
+1 717-236-7644
Company/Organization
Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
704 Lisburn Road, Suite 102
Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, 17011
United States
+1 717-236-7644
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1999, the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation’s mission is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation has 46 friends chapters across the Commonwealth and together they volunteer, complete projects, and advocate for these special places.

More From This Author
Request for Proposals, Rothrock State Forest Trail Construction
The Future of Pennsylvania’s Parks and Forests Is in Our Hands
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through Pennsylvania’s Parks and Forests
View All Stories From This Author