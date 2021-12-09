Concora and Peerless Windows & Doors Partner to Build Online Design Studio
Concora and Peerless Windows & Doors partner to make their corporate website more robust with a Design Studio that offers manuals, Revit content and more.
ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building product manufacturers (BPMs) have adapted quickly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic using new solutions for continued collaboration with architects, engineers, contractors and designers to keep the construction industry up and running. Concora, a leading technology provider, is contributing by developing online tools that make the product specification process 100% digital. In this spirit of collaboration, Concora and Peerless Windows & Doors are announcing a joint effort to expand peerlessproducts.com and enable an experience that makes it easy to release technical documentation including BIM content and 3-part specs.
Since the construction industry requires vast amounts of technical product documentation to specify products for large building projects, BPMs require an easily accessible, central online location for housing large amounts of content. Peerless has been in existence nearly 70 years and as Fort Scott, Kansas's top employer, they needed to stay current. That's why today they're launching their new Design Studio to make it even easier to find their building materials and technical content. They will also be giving their customers the ability to easily condense large amounts of content into one PDF with Submittals.
"All of us at Concora and Peerless are excited about the opportunity to leverage the power of technology to continue to deliver a best-in-class client experience by improving the customer buying journey," said Eric Snyder, CEO of Concora.
Sarah Lero, marketing manager at Peerless, called the decision to implement Concora's core product Concora Spec with Submittals “a no-brainer.”
“The easy implementation process and whole user experience of the Concora platform [coupled with] how easy the team made it” helped to foster a wonderful partnership between the brands, she said. “The Concora team did all the heavy lifting."
You can see the new Design Studio here.
About Concora
Building product manufacturers choose Concora Spec to create a web experience that drives more product specifications. Our technology is known for increasing sales by making the online specification process easy for architects, engineers, contractors and designers.
About Peerless Windows & Doors
Peerless Architectural Windows and Doors, founded in Fort Scott, Kansas, in 1952, is a Midwestern manufacturer of high-performance aluminum architectural and commercial windows for new construction, replacement, and historical construction across the nation. We are a member of the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) and test all of our products to meet the most stringent quality standards set by the industry. Our mission is to be world-class innovators that deliver a best-in-class client experience unequaled, unrivaled, and American Made—being a single source providing value to our customers.”
