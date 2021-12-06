96% of students who attended Finasana's investing workshop at King's College London found it beneficial
Finasana finds strong support from partnerships with leading universities to offer personal finance & investing workshops to students
96% of attendees surveyed at the most recent session at King's College London felt that they had benefited from the event with Finasana”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finasana, financial wellness & literacy mobile app and website, has partnered with various universities, such as King's College London, University of Liverpool, and University of Nottingham, to educate students about personal finance and investing in order to better prepare them for their financial futures.
— Navya Sethi, Head of Finance at King's Business Club
Highlighting a need for greater financial education among younger generations, the event has shown overwhelming feedback from students that they find the workshops beneficial and valuable. According to Navya Sethi, Head of Finance at King's Business Club in London, "96% of attendees surveyed at the most recent session at King's College London felt that they had benefited from the event with Finasana".
“The positive feedback from our events, especially from such a reputable and prestigious university, are extremely motivating, and reaffirms the value behind our mission. People really want to learn more about personal finance, and particularly investing. The demand is absolutely there, but financial education and advice needs to be more accessible and inclusive,” says Gabi Slemer, CEO and founder of Finasana.
Finasana’s mission is to create a world of confident investors and reduce money stress with financial literacy. To that end, the partnerships have included membership to Finasana’s platform combined with live or virtual interactive workshops.
Interest regarding investing has sky-rocketed over the past couple of years, especially as cryptocurrency, memestocks, and self-directed investing increases in popularity among younger generations.
Students, in particular, are eager to learn more. They are looking for this information online and among their peers, but often times don’t know who to go to for quality information they can trust, and frequently end up turning to social media “finfluencers” – financial influencers.
Earlier this year the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a report examining the actions and motivations of self-directed investors. According to the research, a younger, more diverse group is engaging with higher risk investments, spurred by the accessibility of investment apps and financial advice on social media. However, the FCA notes that higher-risk products may not be appropriate for this consumer group. Almost two-thirds say that significant investment losses would have a “fundamental impact” on their lifestyle and future.
“Financial literacy is important, and seeing younger people explore the idea of investing their money is a good thing,” said Gabi. “But they need to understand the risk. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is, regardless of what any given finfluencers says.”
The goal of the partnerships between Finasana and universities is to increase financial resiliency, both in the short and long-term, by providing financial education from trustworthy, reputable, and qualified sources. “We want to make sure that students are prepared and empowered to invest their money in a manner that is safe and consistent with their long-term goals and that they understand how to think about risk,” says Gabi.
For those who want full access to Finasana’s web and app platform, universities can either purchase a subscription and offer it as a free resource to their students, or students can receive a discount code for access. The platform includes a comprehensive library with varied content styles, including videos, audios, articles, quizzes, and interactive activities, as well as Ask Finasana, a one-on-one Q&A messaging service with financial experts. These same options are also available to corporations, EAP or benefits providers.
To get in touch about partnering with Finasana please contact Lewis Williams, Head of Partnerships, at lwilliams@finasana.com.
About Finasana:
Finasana is an online financial wellness and literacy platform. Our mission is to reduce money stress with financial literacy and create a world of confident investors. We do this via a combination of features that includes Ask Finasana: a one-on-one messaging feature where users can get their questions answered by financial experts, thereby lowering the barriers to professional financial advice, as well as virtual lessons that use quizzes & gamification to allow users to identify gaps in their knowledge and access how-to-guides. Our lessons, or Paths, contain different styles of content such as short, curated videos and audios, paired with hands on activities and articles, that empower users to better understand and reclaim control of their finances. Finasana champions simplicity and accessibility via our website & mobile app to make financial literacy attainable for everyone through six main categories: investing, budgeting, financial wellness, saving, spending, and borrowing.
Mia Slater
Finasana
+1 954-260-7592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other