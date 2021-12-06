Cruise Critic Names 2021 Editors' Picks

Scarlet Lady, Silver Moon are best ships in Ocean and Luxury categories

EWING, NJ, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cruise Critic Names Best New Ships in 2021 Editors' Picks

Scarlet Lady named best new ocean cruise ship; Silver Moon named best new luxury ship

Cruise Critic, the world's leading cruise reviews site and online cruise community, has named the winners of its 13th annual Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, recognizing the best new cruise ships of the year as chosen by the site's international team of editors.

The awards, which are selected by the site's international team of editors, return after a year off because of the pandemic and an 18-month global pause in cruising. In 2021, the team focused on the Best New Ship categories for larger ocean-going ships and luxury ships. Ships that debuted in 2020 but didn't operate revenue voyages were considered as well.

Cruise Critic's editorial team named Virgin Voyage's Scarlet Lady as the Best New Ship in the Ocean Awards division and Silversea's Silver Moon as the Best New Ship in the Luxury Awards division.

"Our winners this year represent innovation and evolution in the cruise industry," Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel said. "In a field that was surprisingly crowded, with a number of great new ships debuting this year, Scarlet Lady stood out for bringing new concepts to sea designed to give guests witty and smart features and options. We loved Scarlet Lady's design-forward take on bringing even more fun to cruising.

"Silver Moon wowed us with its commitment to exceptional culinary and cultural immersion," added McDaniel. "It is a luxury ship offering gorgeous suites, great service and top-notch dining."

With the return to cruising in 2021, several other cruise lines launched new ships, including Carnival Mardi Gras, Celebrity Apex, Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas, Holland America's Rotterdam, Enchanted Princess and MSC Seashore. In 2022, a slate of new ships will launch, including Disney Wish, Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady and Celebrity Beyond. A host of new luxury, river and expedition ships will debut as well.

"We hope that 2022 sees a full return to service by the global ocean, luxury, river and expedition cruise industries, and we can bring back our full slate of categories for next year's Editors' Picks," McDaniel said.

Cruise Critic's annual Editors' Picks awards are selected based on the editorial staff's firsthand experience, sailing on dozens of cruise ships each year.

