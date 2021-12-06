Overcoming Awkward Aims to Help Introverts Thrive in the Workplace

Overcoming Awkward is filled with actionable strategies for creating connections and building relationships. Author Monica Parkin is also a licensed mortgage broker, successful entrepreneur, award-winning international speaker and a self-professed introvert.

The lockdown provided a safe-haven for introverts, but with a return to normal comes a return to anxiety for those who struggle in social situations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people are electrified by the idea of business networking events, cold-calling and striking up conversations with total strangers. But for introverts, new people, new places and new challenges can trigger a knee-jerk reaction to run and hide.

To thrive in any industry where success hinges heavily on an ability to build relationships, an introvert must break free from crippling shyness and social anxiety. Here to help is bona fide introvert master marketer Monica Parkin.

In her ground-breaking new book, Overcoming Awkward: The Introvert’s Guide to Networking, Marketing, and Sales, Parkin shares actionable strategies to create connections, build relationships, and establish loyal, repeat customers.

“How did a shy, socially awkward introvert like me turn into a master relationship builder?” Parkin asks. “Well, the answer is that you can evolve. … I was making myself crazy with all the social cues I did not understand and wondered why this comes so naturally to some people but was so impossibly hard for me. Today, I love the opportunity to go to events, meet people, hear people's stories and build relationships. I can have the best of both worlds now, and so can you.”

Part memoir, part instruction guide, Overcoming Awkward reveals Parkin’s private struggles, shared with candid honesty and vulnerability. Her “one step at a time” approach, punctuated with personal anecdotes and humor, is easy to follow and implement.

In Overcoming Awkward, readers will learn:

- How to overcome social fears;

- How to build relationships effortlessly;

- Effective social media marketing;

- How to sow seeds for organic growth;

- How to win over angry clients;

- How to expand their comfort zone;

- The value of expert mentorship;

- And so much more.

“This is the definitive guide you've been waiting for,” Parkin adds. “Gone is the advice to introverts that they must learn to take on a persona that is light years away from who they really are. You will finally be free to just be you and will discover that your vibe attracts your tribe.”

Monica Parkin is a licensed mortgage broker and successful serial entrepreneur. She is an award-winning international speaker and the host of the Juggling without Balls podcast. She is also a self-professed introvert and crazy goat lady who lives on a small farm with an assortment of furry creatures. She loves to hear feedback from readers and looks forward to opportunities to speak on topics that empower others to feel more connected, confident and successful.

For more information, please visit https://www.monicaparkin.ca/.