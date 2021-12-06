Fintel Short Squeeze Leaderboard Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Traders
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of December 5NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Leaderboard is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of December 5, 2021 at 8:00pm EST:
* PPSI / Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (99.46)
Pioneer Power Solutions tops this week’s list with a score of 99.46. Raw short interest is 1.6M shares, up 5,000% from the prior report of 32K shares and corresponding to 40.9% of total float. Additionally, the cost to borrow shares is 109%.
* NUZE / NuZee, Inc. (96.73)
NuZee is second on this week’s list with a score of 96.73. Raw short interest in the company stands at 1.29M shares, up 1,621% from the prior report of just 74K shares, and corresponding to 11.20% of total float. The cost to borrow shares is 152%. Nuzee is on the REG Sho Threshold list, which indicates a significant number of fails-to-deliver.
* RNXT / RenovoRX, Inc. (94.94)
Third on this week’s list is RenovoRX with a score of 94.94. The most recent short interest report from NASDAQ put the total at 643K shares, up 1,407% from prior reports of just 42K shares and corresponding to 9.74% of the float. The cost to borrow shares is 71%.
* GRAB / Altimeter Growth Corp (90.36)
Altimeter Growth Corp (fka AGC) is fourth on this week’s list. The latest NASDAQ short interest report put the raw shorted shares at 19.7M shares, which corresponds to 31.5% of total float. This figure is up marginally ( ~ 1.4%) from prior reports, indicating short sellers have maxed out their appetite for risk in this security. The cost to borrow shares is an eye-watering 174% making this the most expensive-to-borrow stock on the list.
* BTBT - stock 5 is skipped for this release because their market cap is below 35MM
* CRTX / Cortexyme, Inc. (89.99)
Cortexyme is last on this week’s list with a score of 89.99. Raw short interest reported by NASDAQ is 9M shares, which is up 14% from prior reports and up over 200% in the last month. At 9M shares shorted, fully 50% of the total float is shorted. That said, the cost to borrow shares is just 10%, which, although elevated by most standards, is the lowest of this weeks’ list.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Leaderboard also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here