Bioactive Ingredients Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The Global Bioactive Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Bioactive substances are any substances that are delivered to food and feed merchandise with a focal point on enhancing the bodily and physiologic health of the clients. These are derived from plant, animal, marine, or microbial assets and are used in a huge spectrum of meals categories consisting of useful ingredients and liquids, nutritional supplements, and infant nutrients.
Market Dynamics:
Growing Consumption of the Functional Foods & Beverages is Driving the Growth of the Market
The call for bioactive components is growing with the rising intake of practical foods & beverages worldwide. The intake of purposeful foods & beverages has increased with the developing consciousness regarding their health and nutritional advantages. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) survey, around 90% of American adults are aware of useful meals blessings. This has ended in boosting the sales of practical meals & beverages across the globe. According to the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), total sales of purposeful meals had been USD 247 billion worldwide in 2018. The United States is the main client of practical ingredients. Europe and Asia are also witnessing a boom inside the wide variety of human beings who prefer functional meals & drinks.
Technological Advancement for Extraction of Bioactive Ingredients is Increasing the Market Growth
The market is witnessing technological advancement for the extraction of bioactive elements. Several superior technologies consisting of pressurized-liquid extraction, subcritical and supercritical extractions, and microwave- and ultrasound-assisted extractions are used to extract bioactive substances from herbal assets. Pressurized-liquid extraction has replaced the conventional solvent extraction era. Pressurized-liquid extraction includes accelerated and pressurized solvent extraction at a high temperature of 50 to 200◦C and pressure of 1450 to 2175 psi. It permits the rapid extraction of bioactive components with fewer quantity solvents.
It provides a higher yield of bioactive ingredients in evaluation to standard solvent extraction era. The subcritical extraction era includes the usage of water beneath high temperature and low pressure in supercritical situations. It is the quicker extraction process that offers higher yields with a low quantity of solvents. Supercritical extractions are accomplished based on the various houses of the ﬂuids, along with density, diffusivity, dielectric regular, and viscosity, and situations inclusive of pressure and temperature to attain an awesome-critical ﬂuid. Microwave-assisted extractions are most usually used to recover a considerable array of natural bioactive ingredients with antioxidant capacity.
Market Segmentation:
By Ingredient Type
Carotenoids
Polyphenols
Probiotics
Fatty Acids
Prebiotics
Others
By Source of Origin
Plant-Based
Animal Based
Marine Based
Microbial Based
By Application
Functional Foods & Beverages
Dietary Supplements
Infant Nutrition
Personal Care
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The Bioactive Ingredients market studied is a fragmented market with the presence of a large number of market players. BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Inc., Dupont DENemours & Co., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Arla Foods, Mazza Innovation Ltd., Owen Biosciences Inc, Nuritas, Vytrus Biotech, and Kerry Group are the major players with the significant market share. The major players are adopting several growth strategies such as product launches, mergers, licensing, acquisitions, and collaborations, contributing to the growth of the Bioactive Ingredients market globally. For instance,
