Percepio Wins Coveted Elektra Award for Tracealyzer for Linux

Percepio Tracealyzer for Linux wins Elektra Design Tools and Development Software Award 2021

VäSTERåS, SWEDEN, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Percepio®, the leader in visual trace diagnostics for embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), has been awarded the prestigious Elektra Award 2021 for its visual trace diagnostics tool Tracealyzer for Linux.

Tracealyzer for Linux was voted best product in the “Design Tools and Development Software” category by the jury, ahead of developer tools from five other companies, including Cadence and Synopsys.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have won this distinction for our efforts to simplify and speed up development, testing and debugging for embedded Linux developers,” said Mike Skrtic, VP Marketing & Sales at Percepio when accepting the trophy as a virtual attendant of the Elektra Awards ceremony held in London earlier this week. “I would like to say a big thank you to our team, who have worked incredibly hard for the past 18 months on this latest incarnation of Tracealyzer, and to the Elektra Awards organizers for laying on such a great night for live and virtual attendants alike.”

Tracealyzer for Linux is a visual trace diagnostics tool that provides deep real-time insight into the runtime behaviour of embedded Linux systems. Far more user friendly than traditional Linux tools and easy to learn, Tracealyzer provides a visual timeline of the software activity across all processes, with intuitive ways of filtering, searching and zooming. A vast set of more than 30 visual graphics enables a unique top-down workflow, where developers can spot issues in high-level overviews and drill down to learn the cause.

Tracealyzer visualizes for instance thread scheduling and interrupts, software timing, CPU load, syscalls, signals, file system events, together with logged information from application code. All integrated in a single system.

Tracealyzer for Linux enables embedded Linux developers to make smarter and more reliable products, with more predictable development time and costs. It is available through Percepio’s worldwide distributor network; browse the Partner List to locate a distributor in your area.

A highly detailed account on how one user leveraged Tracealyzer for Linux to gain more visibility of their embedded systems, spot issues earlier and speed up their debugging is available to read here.

About the Elektra Awards

The yearly Elektra Awards are organized by leading British electronics magazine Electronics Weekly. A hand-picked jury selects the winners in each category.

About Percepio

Percepio is the leading provider of visual trace diagnostics for embedded and IoT software systems in development and in the field. Percepio Tracealyzer combines software tracing with powerful visualizations, allowing users to visually spot and analyze issues in software recordings during development and testing. Percepio DevAlert is a cloud service for monitoring deployed IoT devices, combining automatic, real-time error reporting with visual trace diagnostics powered by Tracealyzer. Complimentary evaluation licenses are available for both products.

Percepio collaborates with leading vendors of processors and operating systems within embedded system and IoT such as Infineon, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics, Wind River Systems and Amazon Web Services. Percepio is based in Västerås, Sweden. For more information, visit percepio.com.