Agricultural Robots Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence

The Global Agricultural Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Robotics and automation are the maximum centered technologies inside the gift-day agriculture sector. The integration of robotic solutions in farming practices is posing beneficial boom avenues globally. The growing demand for agricultural merchandise coupled with the increasing populace is forcing the governments and farming communities closer to excessive-productiveness farming practices inclusive of precision farming and smart agriculture. Furthermore, the declining arable land and scarcity in agricultural inputs are also motivating the usage of sustainable farming practices that adhere to the ‘regulation of minimal’ in food manufacturing.
Robotics advanced as the promising answer for sustainable farming attributable to their timely and correct overall performance in a wide array of crop production activities. Robots are integrated with diverse paperwork inclusive of drones, robot fingers, self-reliant harvesting machines, and driverless tractors. This novel farm device allows improving the fine and quantity of merchandise via their high potential, particular, speedy, and automatic operations in soil control, harvesting, and crop protection activities.
Market Dynamics:
The rising interest in precision agriculture is the primary growth factor for the agricultural robots market.
The want for enhancing agricultural productiveness to satisfy the dietary needs of a developing population is motivating the developing communities toward precision farming. According to the U.S. National Research Council (NRC), precision farming is a management approach that makes use of records technologies to acquire and examine statistics on crop manufacturing and supports choice-making by using scientifically elucidating how elements are interrelated. The functionality of an automatic system to accumulate real-time records bearing on the crop, climate, soil, and pests made robotics the essential part of precision farming practices. Focus towards improving farming performance to achieve a sustainable improvement is motivating the farming communities in the direction of automation and robotics. Robotics assist improves the first-rate and quantity of the yield. Also, the utilization of robotics remedies the issues which include loss of manual hard work and overutilization of agricultural inputs
However, the high fee of products is one of the major constraints within the international agricultural robots marketplace. Agricultural drones, driverless tractors, and harvesters retail at a very excessive fee. Driverless tractors specifically are recorded at notably higher charges, as a good deal as 60% than conventional tractors. For example, the common selling charge of Iseki’s driverless tractor TJV655 in Japan is sort of 12million yen, whereas that of a traditional tractor with a comparable capability is recorded as 7.1 million yen. The rate of Yanmar’s robotic tractor released in June 2018 value around $97,000 to $127,000.
Market Segmentation:
By Type
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)/Drone
Milking Robots
Driverless Tractors
Unmanned Ground Vehicles & Robotic Arms
By Application
Harvesting
Soil Management
Crop Protection
Dairy Management
Others
By Produce Type
Field Crops
Fruits & Vegetables
Dairy
Others
By Farm Environment
Outdoor
Indoor
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The global agricultural robots market is highly fragmented with wide product differentiation. A large number of suppliers operating and product launches are intensifying the market competition. The agricultural drones segment has been witnessing several new entrants and product designs in the market. Companies such as SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., and PrecisionHawk are some of the leading players in the market. However, robotic categories such as driverless tractors and milking robots are significantly consolidated with very few companies holding a significant share in the market. For instance, the milking robot sales in Europe are largely dominated by six companies – DeLaval, Lely, GEA, Boumatic, Fullwood Packo, and SAC. These companies represent every unit sold in the region.
The industry is constantly witnessing technological innovations and advanced robotic systems. In June 2019, AGCO Corporation (US), under the Fuse brand, launched the AGCO Connect in North America to provide its customers and dealers with access to machine location data and diagnostics. In May 2019, AgJunction (US) announced a partnership with Swift Navigation (US) to develop low-cost, autonomous tractors for agricultural applications to provide affordable solutions to farmers worldwide.
