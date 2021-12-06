1K Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar Market : Industry Analysis & Opportunities-DataM Intelligence
The Global 1K Cementitious Waterproofing Mortar Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is a one-thing cementitious mortar used to paste building blocks which include bricks, stones, and other comparable building substances together. It is reinforced with admixtures, binders, and different additives to improve its tensile electricity, adhesion, longevity, and chemical resistance.
Market Dynamics:
The market growth is driven by means of the growing demand for 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar with the rising urbanization and developing creation over the decade. According to UN World Urbanization Prospects, about four billion human beings stay in city regions. It is predicted to reach 7 billion via 2030 due to rising living standards leading to the migration oliverom rural to urban areasareanization is raising the want for brand spanking new buildings and infrastructures; in step with the Institution of Civil Engineers, the volume of production output would develop through 85% to $15.5 trillion international through 2030. Rising production sports boom the usage of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar due to its properties including excessive tensile strength, adhesion, and simplicity of use. Moreover, the smooth availability of the 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar is stimulating marketplace increase.
The market is witnessing a boom in era advancement and product innovation globally over the forecasted length. For instance, In May 2017, Archroma had launched Mowilith POWDER 2702 re-dispersible polymer powder (RDP), a ground-breaking innovation to aid the advent of enormously-realistic and sustainable 1K (one-thing) premium-overall performance waterproofing mortars for building and production packages. It possesses several characteristics consisting of clean coping with, handiest water requirement, reasonable, decrease-weight packaging, easier software, reliable managing, and others.
However, the fluctuations in the raw material charge are hindering the market increase over the forecasted period.
Market Segmentation
By Technology
Polymer modified
Re-dispersible polymer powder (RDP)
Polymer Modified
By Application
Residential
Non-Residential
By Region
North America
Europe
South America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis
The global 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar market is witnessing heightened competition as there are several local and international players with competitive prices. Sika AG, Organik Kimya Company, PCI Bauprodukte AG, MAPEI, Archroma, and Armorsil are the leading market players with a significant market size. Market Players have an integrated supply chain, including raw material supply, manufacturing, and distribution.
Companies are using capacity expansion, product innovation, product differentiation, and market expansion strategies to increase the reach of 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar. For instance, in November 2019, Sika AG had opened a new mortar plant at its existing site in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to expand locally manufactured products. In September 2019, Sika AG had started operating a new facility for manufacturing mortars in Cameroon.
The companies enter into collaborations, mergers, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to increase the demand for 1K cementitious waterproofing mortar and their expansion across the globe. For instance, in November 2019, Sika acquired Adeplast SA to strengthen Sika’s position in the local construction chemicals market and extend its manufacturing footprint.
Trending Topics
India Liquid Water-Proofing Systems Market, Waterproof Breathable Textile Market, Biodegradable Polymer Market
