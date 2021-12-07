Nellie Bly’s Lost Novel ALTA LYNN, M.D. Released On Audiobook By Sordelet Audio
Lost for 125 years, Nellie Bly's serial novel ALTA LYNN, M.D. - THE ROMANCE OF TWO GIRLS WHO MARRIED FOR FUN, is now available on audioCHICAGO, IL, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lost Novels of Nellie Bly - Pioneering undercover journalist and feminist Nellie Bly is famous for exposing society’s ills through feats of “stunt” journalism. What no one knows is that the author of Ten Days In A Mad-House was also a novelist. This is because, of the twelve works of fiction Bly wrote between 1889 and 1895, eleven have been missing—until now. Newly discovered by author David Blixt (What Girls Are Good For), Nellie Bly’s lost novels are now available in print, ebook, and now, audiobook.
The second of the lost novels to be produced in audiobook format is Alta Lynn, M.D. Originally published serially in 1891, this novel was inspired by Nellie Bly’s New York World story on women medical students. The plot is as follows:
Alta Lynn and her best friend, Pet Darlington, are riding one day with two young men when, on a lark, they agree to hold a mock wedding. Only afterward do the ladies find the marriages are legal and binding. Furious, Alta Lynn rejects her new husband and flees to New York, throwing herself into her education.
Three years later, Alta Lynn is a doctor with an active practice. A midnight summons to a patient who has attempted suicide leads to several new acquaintances, and Alta Lynn finds herself the personal doctor to the wealthy Osborne family.
That summer, while vacationing with the Osbornes, she finds herself face to face with her husband. Worse, a blackmailer is threatening the Osbornes over a dreadful secret that would ruin their daughter. When a man is thrown off a cliff to die in the sea, Alta suspects her secret husband of the deed. She decides to cover for him, unwittingly opening herself up to the blackmailer’s threats.
Secrets, scandals, and murder all surround—Alta Lynn, M.D.
The audiobook of ALTA LYNN is performed by Elizabeth Wiley, an award-winning narrator with a decade of experience in a wide range of audiobook genres. Her favorites include Historical Fiction, Literary Fiction, and Biography/Memoir. Publishers and authors often seek her out for her agility with dialects, rich character work, and facility with complex language. Consummate in her field, Elizabeth is a Professor Emerita of the College of William & Mary where she taught Acting, Voice & Speech, Dialects, Physical Theatre, and Shakespeare Performance.
Available now on Audible and other major audiobook platforms.
Launch price: $9.95
Standard price: $12.95
New Audiobook
Alta Lynn, M.D.—The Romance Of Two Girls Who Married For Fun
Written by Nellie Bly
Edited by Robert Kauzlaric
Performed by Elizabeth Wiley
Produced by Judith West
Published by Sordelet Audio
Originally published in the New York Family Story Paper in 1891. Published in 2021 by Sordelet Ink.
