Sordelet Audio Releases Audiobook of Nellie Bly’s Lost Novel TWINS AND RIVALS

The audiobook of Nellie Bly's lost novel Twin And Rivals is available now on all major audiobook services. When not reporting, famed journalist Nellie Bly spent five years writing novels. Internationally renowned narrator Hope Newhouse performs Nellie Bly's lost novel TWINS AND RIVALS.

Written by Nellie Bly in 1894, TWINS AND RIVALS: THE SNARES OF RICHES AND THE SPELL OF LOVE is brought to life by narrator Hope Newhouse