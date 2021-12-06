I-29 and ND 13 closures added in southeastern North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 from Fargo to the South Dakota border and North Dakota Highway 13 from I-29 to Wahpeton until further notice.

This closure is due to zero visibility and ice-covered roadways. The road may be impassible or blocked due to high winds and drifting snow. Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions.

I-29 is now closed from South Dakota to the Canadian border.

For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov/.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

