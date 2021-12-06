Submit Release
10 COVID-19 cases identified on approaching cruise ship

Baton Rouge, La.  - A Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) cruise ship disembarking in New Orleans this weekend has identified 10 COVID-19 cases among its crew members and passengers.   Governor John Bel Edwards, the Louisiana Department of Health, the City of New Orleans and the Port of New Orleans are aware and working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to initiate existing COVID-19 agreements and protocols with the cruise line.   The Norwegian Breakaway departed from New Orleans on Nov. 28 and stopped in Belize, Honduras and Mexico on its voyage. There are more than 3,200 individuals onboard.   NCL has been adhering to appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols as new cases and exposures have been identified aboard this vessel. Additionally, every individual aboard will be tested for COVID-19 prior to disembarking, and will be provided post-exposure and quarantine public health guidance by the CDC. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will either (1) travel by personal vehicle directly to their personal residence or (2) self-isolate according to current CDC guidelines in accommodations provided by NCL.   The Louisiana Department of Health, City of New Orleans and Port of New Orleans will continue to keep the public updated should new developments arise.

About the Louisiana Department of Health   The Louisiana Department of Health strives to protect and promote health statewide and to ensure access to medical, preventive and rehabilitative services for all state residents. The Louisiana Department of Health includes the Office of Public Health, Office of Aging & Adult Services, Office of Behavioral Health, Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities, and Healthy Louisiana (Medicaid). To learn more, visit www.ldh.la.gov  or follow us on TwitterFacebook or our blog.   Media Contact:   Aly Neel, Communications Director (985)231-8066 or aly.neel@la.gov 

