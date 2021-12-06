WORLD COLLEGE POKER & SOLVE FOR WHY ACADEMY HOST FALL BRAWL FOR STUDENT POKER PLAYERS WORLDWIDE
Second Annual, Free-to-Enter Fall Brawl deals Saturday, December 11th, 2021. The poker tournament plays down to 16 players, and then heads-up battles begin.
The success of our first Main Event was phenomenal. We had an international field represented at the final table. We expect the second annual Fall Brawl to be an exciting battle to the finish.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORLD COLLEGE POKER & SOLVE FOR WHY ACADEMY FALL BRAWL FOR STUDENT POKER PLAYERS WORLDWIDE
— Craig Tapscott
Second Annual, Free-to-Enter ‘Fall Brawl’ deals December 11th, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
World College Poker and Solve for Why Academy will launch the second annual Fall Brawl tournament this December on the popular free-to-play PokerStars.Net platform. The event is free to enter for students who are currently enrolled at college, university, or vocational schools worldwide. Students can register now to compete in the biggest, baddest, online poker brawl of all time with a shot at the title!
World College Poker’s ultimate mission is to elevate the college poker player’s experience and offer burgeoning players a launch pad to up their game, strut their stuff, and cement their name in poker history. Solve for Why Academy was founded by high stakes poker superstar, Matt Berkey. The premier poker training site was designed to teach players of all levels about in-depth poker strategy, as well as equip students with all the necessary tools to be successful at the tables, both live and online.
The amazing Fall Brawl prize schedule is supported by corporate sponsorships from the following World College Poker sponsors: SolveForWhy.io, PLOQuickPro, FirstLandOfPoker.com, CardPlayer Magazine, PokerPower.com, Brienfuel, PokerCoaching.com, Poker Bankroll Tracker, Faded Spade Cards, MindSet Mentoring, Run Good Gear, Aquarian Bookshop, Next Gen Poker, and more. Prizes include vacation packages, poker training subscriptions, mindset training, swag, apparel, and much more.
All students must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid student ID to participate in World College Poker Tournaments. The students will compete* on December 11, 2021 and play down to 16 finalists. The final 16 will begin competing on December 12th in heads-up battles to determine the ultimate winner. *Students from the countries, Spain, Italy, Portugal, and United States students in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Jersey cannot participate in the WCP events at PokerStars.net, in accordance with local regulations.
This past summer, World College Poker held its first Main Event Championship with over 1400 players worldwide competing for the title of best college poker player of 2021. The eventual winner was Hankuk University Foreign Studies student, Jeon Changhyun, from the Republic of Korea. He took home a boatload of prizes, including a ticket to compete in a European Poker Tour event (valued at $9000). a Solve For Why Academy training package to Las Vegas, as well as a beautiful vacation package from PLO Quick Pro, and much more. “The success of our first Main Event was phenomenal,” said WCP co-founder Craig Tapscott. “We had an international field represented at the final table. We expect the second annual Fall Brawl to be an exciting battle to the finish, with the final two players battling heads-up for the title.”
Registration is now open to compete in the Fall Brawl at https://worldcollegepoker.com/registration/. The rules are simple: No biting, no spitting, and no punches below the belt. Bluffing with air? Well … that’s up to you.
Beyond the upcoming 2021 Fall Brawl, World College Poker has global college championships scheduled throughout the next year. Learn more about our slated tournaments, Campus Rep Program, poker EDU section, and sponsorship opportunities at worldcollegepoker.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Craig Tapscott, WCP Co-Founder
craig@worldcollegepoker.com
SPONSORSHIP INQUIRIES
sponsor@worldcollegepoker.com
MEDIA CONTACT: SOLVE FOR WHY ACADEMY
Support@solveforwhyacademy.com
www.academy.solveforwhy.io
ABOUT WORLD COLLEGE POKER
World College Poker was created to cultivate an online community of college players who have both passion and intrigue for the game. To learn more about World College Poker, please visit: www.worldcollegepoker.com.
ABOUT POKERSTARS
PokerStars operates the world’s most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR). Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at: http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/
Craig Tapscott
Magical Gnome Media LLC
+1 310-617-4877
craig@worldcollegepoker.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other