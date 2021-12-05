Memorandum: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day

MEMORANDUM

TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: December 5, 2021

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day

On December 6, 2019, a horrific act of terrorism was committed at Naval Air Station Pensacola, taking the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injuring other heroic victims. As a mark of respect for the victims, I signed the attached Proclamation directing the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 6, 2021.

To view the proclamation, click here.

###