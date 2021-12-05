BLAZAR Initial Token Offering Is Already A Huge Hit
Launched on December 1st, 2021, enthusiastic customers have lapped up the BLAZAR token, making it one of the biggest token launches in recent times.
We are extremely thankful for the amazing response Blazar Token has received.”UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLAZAR token provides a transparent means to access, liquidize, and maximize investment. The initial offering of Blazar Token started on December 1st, 2021, and has proven to be one of the biggest success stories in the year 2021.
— Kate Adams (BLAZAR marketing manager)
BLAZAR is a unique initiative of a cryptocurrency token built to access otherwise inaccessible retirement funds. The BLAZAR token can be purchased on an exchange like any other token, but it also has set out on its path and blazed a new trail, so to speak, in the crypto-verse.
The BLAZAR Token is the first token or coin that can be purchased through payroll deduction every week. It is taken out of one’s weekly earnings PRE-TAX similar to payment into a Pension, 401k, IRA, or any other retirement savings plan.
The BLAZAR token solves one of the worst problems. It gives Americans and people worldwide the relief to know their money is in good hands, their own. Complete transparency on every level and full accountability for every dollar ever contributed. Additionally, when token holders feel the need to move some of their money into another fund that is performing better, they have that option.
During the PRE-ICO and ICO, the price per token was initially set at .00002. From that point on, it will rise by .000005 per day until the day it goes live on an exchange in February. The price started at .00002 on Friday, November 19th,2021.
For more information, visit their website blazartokenproject.com. For queries, email them at BlazarToken@gmail.com.
About Blazar
BLAZAR is a decentralized token, and it eliminates the need for a centralized third party to manage investments in the token and fix the transparency issues. The token is built on the Ethereum network and will first be listed on the UniSwap.
JOHN DeSalvo
BLAZAR
+1 609 382 2223
blazartoken@gmail.com
