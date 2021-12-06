A Romance-Thriller With Real Life Roots Writer Intends To Explore
PF Felix’s May (2021) Romance-Thriller Has Real-Life Roots located in the United Kingdom, south of Scottland.
“If you don’t get out there and define yourself, you’ll be quickly and inaccurately defined by others.” & You can't make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.”BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author PF Felix is having a big year in 2021, pandemic or not. The first book in her romance-thriller series, The Rennington Chronicles, came out in May. The Night Professor kicks off a series based around a real town of the same name in Alnwick, Northumberland, UK (NE66), which bears remarkable similarities to her fictional version. Things are not what they seem in the fictional Rennington Village and, as we progress, elements of the paranormal creep into the story. Felix pulls from real life for all of it, noting, “These tales fuse events and characters taken from a combination of actual situations or historical cases I've researched or witnessed firsthand.”
A US citizen since 2004, Felix was born in Freeport, Bahamas. She has lived in The US for decades but is quick to point out that she has never been outside of those two home countries. She is now running a GoFundMe campaign to get to the real Rennington Village so she can adapt her writing with practical-anthropological research. But here's the part where coincidence meets fate: Felix did not even know Rennington was a real town of the same name in The UK until one of her new fans informed her of its existence.
Felix says she needs, “to see the land; meet the locals and truly uncover how and why (portions of) my fictional story aligns so well with my newly discovered utopia.” Felix wants to understand the real Rennington better so she can improve the fictional Rennington in her novels. Her GoFundMe goal is $ 25,000 (USD).
More than just a minority author, Felix says, “I'm a mother, an entrepreneur, and a certified geek... but I didn't realize till this fall that I'm possibly more than that.” It is clear that with her first published novel under her belt, Felix is ready for anything and hungry to live life to the fullest.
As far as living life to the fullest, Felix doesn’t know any other way. Getting The Night Professor out was the culmination of a long struggle. As a union member-leader in the Bay Area (NorCal), and involved mother of three, Felix is living the immigrant American dream in some ways. But, she has been taking care of a critically ill spouse for years. Felix maintains her entire family with her entrepreneurial drive. And she wrote and put out the entire book while struggling with everything from finances and lacking job security to family health and her spouse’s immunocompromised state in the pandemic. In this way, her book may not be her biggest accomplishment. Her biggest accomplishment is how fiercely she has loved and protected her family and made great strides through a pandemic that has undone some of us.
