A Romance-Thriller With Real Life Roots Writer Intends To Explore

PF saying, "Happy Holidays"

Happy Holidays, from PF Felix

Freeport

Freeport, Bahamas

UK-Northumberland-Alnwick-Rennington Village

[Map of] -UK -Northumberland -Alnwick -Rennington Village

PF Felix’s May (2021) Romance-Thriller Has Real-Life Roots located in the United Kingdom, south of Scottland.

“If you don’t get out there and define yourself, you’ll be quickly and inaccurately defined by others.” & You can't make decisions based on fear and the possibility of what might happen.”
— ― Michelle Obama, Becoming
BAY AREA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author PF Felix is having a big year in 2021, pandemic or not. The first book in her romance-thriller series, The Rennington Chronicles, came out in May. The Night Professor kicks off a series based around a real town of the same name in Alnwick, Northumberland, UK (NE66), which bears remarkable similarities to her fictional version. Things are not what they seem in the fictional Rennington Village and, as we progress, elements of the paranormal creep into the story. Felix pulls from real life for all of it, noting, “These tales fuse events and characters taken from a combination of actual situations or historical cases I've researched or witnessed firsthand.”

A US citizen since 2004, Felix was born in Freeport, Bahamas. She has lived in The US for decades but is quick to point out that she has never been outside of those two home countries. She is now running a GoFundMe campaign to get to the real Rennington Village so she can adapt her writing with practical-anthropological research. But here's the part where coincidence meets fate: Felix did not even know Rennington was a real town of the same name in The UK until one of her new fans informed her of its existence.

Felix says she needs, “to see the land; meet the locals and truly uncover how and why (portions of) my fictional story aligns so well with my newly discovered utopia.” Felix wants to understand the real Rennington better so she can improve the fictional Rennington in her novels. Her GoFundMe goal is $ 25,000 (USD).

More than just a minority author, Felix says, “I'm a mother, an entrepreneur, and a certified geek... but I didn't realize till this fall that I'm possibly more than that.” It is clear that with her first published novel under her belt, Felix is ready for anything and hungry to live life to the fullest.

As far as living life to the fullest, Felix doesn’t know any other way. Getting The Night Professor out was the culmination of a long struggle. As a union member-leader in the Bay Area (NorCal), and involved mother of three, Felix is living the immigrant American dream in some ways. But, she has been taking care of a critically ill spouse for years. Felix maintains her entire family with her entrepreneurial drive. And she wrote and put out the entire book while struggling with everything from finances and lacking job security to family health and her spouse’s immunocompromised state in the pandemic. In this way, her book may not be her biggest accomplishment. Her biggest accomplishment is how fiercely she has loved and protected her family and made great strides through a pandemic that has undone some of us.

Happy Holidays!

Co-written by: Vince Martellacci, Publicist

Pf Felix
THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES
+1 510-512-3473
Pf@PfFelix.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

The Rennington Chronicles [Short Trailer]

You just read:

A Romance-Thriller With Real Life Roots Writer Intends To Explore

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, International Organizations, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Pf Felix
THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES
+1 510-512-3473 Pf@PfFelix.com
Company/Organization
Author - PF Felix
1400 Pine St., P. O. Box 640671
San Francisco, California, 94164
United States
+1 510-512-3473
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

PF Felix was born in the West Indies but became a US citizen in 2004. “The Night Professor” is her debut novel and the first of THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES series. As a trained project manager, PF has worked for many notable industries (i.e., education, healthcare… and now, municipality). However, PF’s true passion is in writing romance thrillers, all with a dark, perceptible pragmatism for your enjoyment. With a B.S. in Management Information Systems, combined with a plethora of industry certifications, and two decades of relevant writing expertise, PF longs to take readers on a decadent journey that will explore the wicked entrapment game of love. One that seems to curse more than cure; hinder than heal and bind instead of free.

Rennington Chronicles: The Night Professor

More From This Author
A Romance-Thriller With Real Life Roots Writer Intends To Explore
The Ravens have descended & novel, "THE RENNINGTON CHRONICLES: The Night Professor" receives "5"- Stars from Abroad
Young Haitian-Bahamian author taking literary world by storm with her latest thriller novel, 'The Night Professor'
View All Stories From This Author