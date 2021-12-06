People Can Do A Paternity Test While Pregnant, Here's What There Is to Know

Find out more about prenatal DNA testing and what to expect when wanting to test for paternity while pregnant.

UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The announcement of a new pregnancy is an exciting time for most. Bringing a child into the world usually elicits positive feelings as it’s a time to welcome a new addition to the family. However, there are times when becoming pregnant also brings uncertainty about finances, living arrangements, and even about the identity of the father.Up until recently, pregnant mothers wanting to confirm or deny the identity of the father had to wait until the baby was born to perform a paternity test. Now, we have the technology to perform an accurate paternity test even while the mother is pregnant. This option helps with family planning as it gives expectant mothers much more time for preparation, and helps ease discussions with the biological father.What To Know About Prenatal Paternity DNA TestingNon-invasive prenatal paternity DNA testing options are available for expectant mothers wanting to confirm the identity of the father. This involves collecting the mother’s blood sample, usually at a doctor’s office, and collecting a cheek swab from the father. During pregnancy, the mother will have a mix of DNA that comes from her cells and cells from the placenta. The placenta provides nutrients to the growing baby and connects the mother to the fetus.These placental cells travel to the mother’s bloodstream during the course of the pregnancy. The DNA present in the placental cells is an exact match to the DNA of the fetus - and provides insight into the paternal DNA. During the prenatal DNA test, the father’s cheek cells are collected and a genetic profile is determined. With both samples present, the two genetic profiles are compared against each other to establish the probability of a match.This type of testing delivers over 99% accuracy and is available to expectant mothers just 5 weeks after conception.Is Non-Invasive Prenatal DNA Testing Right For An Expectant Mom?“Bringing a baby into the world can be a scary thought, but knowing the identity of the father ahead of time helps to alleviate the burden of preparing to raise a child on your own.” said Giuseppe of Florida DNA Testing . Considering the time, effort, and resources it takes to raise a child, it’s much better to have both parents on board. Hence, a non-invasive prenatal paternity test offers expectant mothers a little extra peace of mind when preparing for a newborn baby.Expectant mothers who are looking for a non-invasive prenatal paternity test should contact a company that offers DNA testing by a laboratory that has been recognized and approved by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and has received a certificate of accreditation under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA), like Florida DNA Testing . These accreditations convey that the laboratories follow strict guidelines for accuracy and ethical testing services.Prenatal paternity tests cost a bit more than the usual paternity testing after the child is born, so the mom wants to be sure that they’re working with a reputable company that follows the most widely-recognized guidelines for best practices in the prenatal DNA testing field.