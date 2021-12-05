Tech Innovation Global Inc Greetings

Holiday and New Year Greetings from Tech Innovation Global Inc: Business Connect honors WOSB Alicia Carroll

ALABAMA , USA, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tech Innovation Global Inc. is recognized as "Entrepreneur of the Year" by Business Connect in upcoming New Year representing the engagement of more than 100 countries, corporates, associations and regions. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the leading economies and businesses realized the limitations of not having data reviews during communication along with digital and stores. Today, Tech Innovation Global Incorporated interfaces with various experts, businesses, and countries as a liaison to accomplish countries goals with 44 foreign chambers and organizations. Safe new year to our best clients in several countries as the bring on services in other regions. We wish you a happy new year that is peaceful and prosperous.



In the United States, WOSB Alicia Carroll is nominated for Honorary Doctorate based on professional training, certifications in organizations, awards and meeting the needs of practitioners in a variety of disciplines and technical communication. WOSB Alicia Carroll is the leader of Tech Innovation Global Incorporated for services and business needs. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated is a USFCR international company in engineering and management solutions. Alicia Carroll, an engineer with 20 years of experience and investment of $1.5M is the President of Tech Innovation Global Incorporated, with Trident Solutions LLC along with senior experts filling the services sector.

Alicia finds her biggest professional challenge to be flexibility. Being a woman leader, Alicia encounters most struggles in her career with balancing her time. “Overall, my personal leadership journey is in the ability to take what I’ve learned within my company and share our vision with external audiences to improve sectors.” During her tenure, she has worked with several organizations and received awards recognizing her exceptional leadership and exemplary performance. But the award of working with people on her team, learning, and telling the world about the fulfilling work she does at Tech Global is the closest to her. Alicia shares, We’re launching a new tool at Tech Innovation Global Incorporated where companies and individuals can sign up using an electronic device at www.webtechdailylife.net with virtual connections at www.techinnovationglobalinc.com:

1. Seerletics fitness seerletics.com

2. Tech Innovation Global Incorporated techinnovationglobalinc.com

3. Connecting worldwide resources with consumers, travel, health and internet services

Payment for services include the following at https://techinnovationglobalinc.com/product/request-services/ :

The honorary doctoral is a lifetime achievement in the United States. “Alicia Carroll demonstrates this by sharing Tech Innovation Global Incorporated’s capabilities, leadership and liaisons each month, activities, connected international chambers, 44 foreign and businesses, reaching out to industry and continuing to provide analysis at Tech Innovation Global Incorporated.” Her venture, Tech Innovation Global, a USFCR Inc, is a woman-owned small business initiated in 2019 that includes services like Trident, Mental Health screening CPEs, and now has a service tool. The company has been performing supply capabilities analysis since the beginning of the pandemic while encouraging face mask recommendations and best prevention practices.

Alicia has received several awards and the prestigious Honorary Doctoral awards is a lifetime achievement. Recognitions like The 10 Most Inspiring Business Women Making a Difference, 2021, Influential Women in Tech, 2021, and several others.

Today, she stands firm with a mission to provide skills post-COVID-19, focus on additional safety, data analysis including face mask recommendations, inoculation and screening to flatten the curve, provide collaborative healthy habits and services to communities. Along this journey, consultants work together in performance, and principles she discovered and executed include measurable achievements, respect, and processes for compliance; values, planning new technology, and improving business as she supports her church, which are very important standards.

Alicia Carroll and companies conduct research also will have three books that offer insights about the tech world based on experts. These include Technology by Tech Innovation Global Inc, Development & Illustrations for Kids, and Daily Life Business & Careers by Tech Daily Life at www.techinnovationglobalinc.com in 2022.