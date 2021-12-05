Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer: More Lawsuits, Website Established for Families Whose Children Developed NEC

picture

Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer Timothy L. Mile

Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer Timothy L. Mile

picture

Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer Timothy L. Mile

Picturw

Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer Timothy L. Mile

More Lawsuits, Website Established for Families Whose Children Developed NEC (www.toxicbabyformulalawyer.com)

I would urge all parent to contact us by visiting www.toxicbabyformulalawyer,com today”
— Timothy L. Miles
HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized toxic baby formula lawyer Timothy L. Miles of the Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, reminds parents that a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the makers of Similac and Enfamil, alleging that the baby formula caused necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), a serious intestinal disease that resulted in the death of a premature infant. The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California (Case 1:21-cv-00798-AWI-SKO) by Alicia Restad and Daniel Renteria-Hernandez, indicating that Abbott Laboratories and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC are responsible for the loss of their newborn child, Daniel Renteria-Hernandez.

Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer Website (www.toxicbabyformulalawyer.com)

If your child has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula, please visit (www.toxicbabyformulalawyer.com), a website established to provide parents additional information and a way to contact a toxic baby formula lawyer for a free case evaluation.

What is Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC)?

Necrotizing enterocolitis is a digestive disease that occurs primarily in premature infants and can cause inflammation of the intestinal lining, which can lead to serious infections. In such cases, the inflamed intestinal wall is eventually eroded away, which allows bacteria to enter the intestinal tract and jeopardize the health of the infant. Most infants survive the disease with serious, long-term injuries, but in more extreme cases infants may pass away. According to the scientific study, both Similac and Enfamil products have been linked to NEC in premature babies.

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Urges Families with A Child that has Developed NEC as a Result 0f Their Baby Formula to Contact the Firm

If your child has developed NEC as a result of their baby formula, contact a toxic baby formula lawyer by visiting www.toxicbabyformulalawyer.com or by calling (855) 846-6529 or by emailing tmiles@timmileslaw.com . We will fight on your behalf to hold those responsible accountable. Or Contact us today by clicking here to participate. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and email.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder, employee rights and personal injury attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was recognized as a 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2021 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2021 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his third consecutive year to receive each award. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2021); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2021); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2021); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

CONTACT:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
141 Saundersville Road, #2202
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com
https://timmileslaw.com/is-your-baby-formula-safe/

Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer: More Lawsuits, Website Established for Families Whose Children Developed NEC

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 6155877384
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
Toxic Baby Formula Lawyer: More Lawsuits, Website Established for Families Whose Children Developed NEC
TOXIC BABY FORMULA LAWYER REMINDER: LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST MAKERS OF ENFAMIL AND SIMILAC
TOXIC BABY FORMULA REMINDER: LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST MAKERS OF ENFAMIL AND SIMILAC
View All Stories From This Author