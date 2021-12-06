bsbltyping Typing Tests dominated by Canadian super-fast typist ,typos_z, “We have not seen anything like this before”
Canadian typist typos_z clean sweep of 15 Second Burst Speed Typing Test with 100% accuracy and High Words Per Minute.
Canadian typist typos_z breaks all records in 30 Second Sprint Speed Typing Tests with 100% accuracy and High Words Per Minute with 208 WPM and 100% first time accuracy in Test 1 English language
typos_z sets more new records in One Minute Speed Typing Tests with high WPM and first time accuracy scores
21 out of 24 English Language Speed Typing Tests show typos_z with the highest score including a bsbltyping record of 208 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy.
You can complete a typing test in 15 Seconds and get an instant full analysis of your typing performance down to which finger you type with best, or worst.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bsbltyping.com are known for being the biggest cash prize speed typing competition site on the Internet, but Typing Tests are also a big part of their website. They currently offer a total of 336 free typing tests in 4 types of tests in 14 languages.
The typing tests that typos_z wholly dominated are the 15 Second Burst Speed Typing Test, the 30 Second Sprint Speed Typing Test and the One Minute Typing Test in English Language.
A spokesman for Better Skills, Better Life Limited, the company behind bsbltyping.com, reported that typos_z is a Canadian speed typist who has a significant presence in the Internet world of fast typists.
“typos_z first appeared on our bsbltpying.com website in November and was involved in an epic typing battle with another supremely fast typist, Xeogran, from Poland. They were neck and neck at one time in our Weekly £10 Prize Fastest Typist Competition with 186 WPM each and with typos_z having an accuracy of 98.81% and Xeogran with an accuracy of 98.61%. These are very high WPM with amazing first-time accuracy”
“typos_z then went on to make a clean sweep of our speed typing tests, achieving 100% accuracy in 18 out of 18 of our 15 Second, 30 Second and One Minute Typing test in English language and then to achieve record scores in a further 3 of our Full Typing Tests. This took place over a two day period.”
“Our congratulations go out to typos_z for such an amazing display of speed typing skill with extraordinary levels of first time accuracy. The high scores that he set in our typing tests could stand for some time, but speed typing records are there to be broken and we’ll have to see how long it takes before someone comes along and breaks them.”
“Our bsbltyping.com website is in a constant state of development and we’re working hard on creating new typing interfaces to make it easier for anyone from novice to expert to type faster. When you combine that with the obvious growing interest around the world in speed typing you can expect to see more records broken in the future”
Notes on the bsbltyping.com Typing Tests
Currently there are 4 different types of Typing Tests: Three are based on the duration of typing – 15 seconds, 30 seconds and 1 minute. The fourth is a variable length of text with no fixed time limit
Each typing test type has six separate tests numbered 1-6. Test 1 in each type of test is randomised so that it is different for each attempt. Test 6 in each type comprises numbers and arithmetical symbols only. Tests 2-5 present differing types of textual typing challenges.
Each typing test is available in 14 languages: American English, Brazilian Portuguese, Catalan, Danish, Dutch, British English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Russian, Spanish and Swedish.
Every user has the opportunity to have a free User Account which enables a user’s typing performance to be analysed and a report is then available for all to see which shows, amongst other information, Elapsed Time, WPM and Accuracy, all split down into each 50%/25% and 10% of the typing period or volume of typed material together with accuracy per hand and per finger in order that the typist can see where time and accuracy was lost and where they can improve.
Bsbltyping.com also sell subscriptions to their typing and language products, starting from $4.99 per month. When a user subscribes they can then create and upload their own typing tests. Versions for schools, universities, companies and other organisations will become available in 2022.
