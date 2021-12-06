autotext.me launches new service reminder feature to boost business and the customer service experience

autotext.me Service Reminders autotext.me: Auto Shop Enhancement Solutions.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autotext.me announces its new, robust service reminder feature, which promotes repeat business and ensures that clients receive relevant, helpful reminders.

autotext.me’s AI powered service reminders detect due services including oil changes, state inspections, and tire rotations and populates them into the service reminder queue, providing service advisors with just one screen to review and make final determination as to which reminders are scheduled. Administrators can establish customized and default templates that work for most clients and personalize messages to reflect the culture and communication style of their shop.

“autotext.me’s service reminders enable shops to focus more on the work, while our software queues the follow-ups,” explains Chris Cloutier, autotext.me founder and co-owner of multi-shop operation, Golden Rule Auto Care. “Combined with our rainy day, follow-up, and appointment reminders, shops are equipped with a simple, automated tool to both look after their clients and keep business flowing through their bays.”

About autotext.me

Created and developed by a shop owner, autotext.me is uniquely positioned to understand and identify the needs and challenges facing owners and shops today. autotext.me delivers digital solutions for workflow management, communication, vehicle inspections, work orders, quality control, and rewarding customer loyalty. autotext.me integrates with a variety of shop management systems and focuses on streamlining everyday processes to help shops operate more efficiently and provide a customer service experience that lasts.