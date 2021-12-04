RE: I89 Southbound - Exit 12

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Southboud is now open in the area of Exit 12 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash

Motorists should expect delays as the roadway opens up.

Please drive carefully.

