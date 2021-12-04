Submit Release
RE: I89 Southbound - Exit 12

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I 89 Southboud is now open in the area of Exit 12 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash

 

 

Motorists should expect delays as the roadway opens up.   

  

Please drive carefully. 

 

 

I 89 Southboud is Down to One Lane in the area of Exit 12 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash

 

This incident is expected to last for unknown amount of time.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully. 

 

 

 

