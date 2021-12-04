RE: I89 Southbound - Exit 12
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 Southboud is now open in the area of Exit 12 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash
Motorists should expect delays as the roadway opens up.
Please drive carefully.
I 89 Southboud is Down to One Lane in the area of Exit 12 due to a Motor Vehicle Crash
This incident is expected to last for unknown amount of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.