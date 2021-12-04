Submit Release
News Search

There were 198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,476 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police assist with Hazmat spill/ Pownal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

News Release – Hazmat Spill

 

Summary of the incident:

On December 4, 2021 at approximately 0630 hours the Vermont State Police assisted the Pownal Fire Department with a spill of hazardous material onto US Route 7 near the Massachusetts border.  A tractor trailer owned by the Holland Company in Adams, Ma was hauling liquid Aluminum Sulfate when one of the valves broke on the trailer causing the material to leak out and onto the roadway.  The material was quickly contained by emergency responders and the Holland Company provided resources to clean up the spill.  Along with Pownal Fire Department and the Vermont State Police, members of the State of Vermont Hazmat Team, Vermont Agency of Transportation, Bennington Fire Department and authorities from the State of Massachusetts responded to the scene.  US Route 7 was closed to all traffic for approximately 4 hours while crews cleaned up the roadway. 

 

 

 

Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins

Patrol Commander/Shaftsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421

 

You just read:

Vermont State Police assist with Hazmat spill/ Pownal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.