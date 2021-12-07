New bsbltyping.com Speed Typing Competition £5 Cash Prize for the Fastest Typist over 15 Seconds every Wednesday

The Golden Keyboard! Weekly Cash Prizes paid worldwide Weekly £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition Logo Don't forget Wednesday! Daily £5 Big Match Prize Table Values - English

From 1st December 2021 bsbltyping.com hosts Daily £5 Prize Fastest Typist Competition each Tuesday night at 8pm and closing 24 hours later at 8pm Wednesday.

We've given away over £2,000 in cash prizes to our speed typing competitors since April 2020 and we'll be adding another £2,000 in 2022” — Tony Rust - Managing Director Better Skills, Better Life Ltd